Winning Messages: Anat Shenker-Osorio

Thursday, April 13th, 2023 Anat Shenker-Osorio is a renowned communications researcher and campaign advisor, the host of Words to Win By, and the Principal of ASO Communications. We discuss how to empower voters, the impact of repetition, and the importance of being clear on what you stand for. All candidates should repeatedly state what they stand for because repetition is an essential ingredient in making sure a message is heard. Negative messaging can often be counterproductive because when you're negating the other side, you are actually reinforcing their argument. What's more, by focusing on the opposition and not clearly stating your own position, you risk leaving your message unheard. It's impossible to have a message resonate if no one hears it. The most telling sign that a message is reaching the masses effectively is if the public acts on it. Credits: Host: Mila Atmos Guests: Anat Shenker-Osorio Executive Producer: Mila Atmos Producers: Zack Travis and Sara Burningham