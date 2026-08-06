A month in, the Occupy movement goes global, but pressure is mounting from every direction. A hipster cop confirms that police have infiltrated. Rumors of sabotage are circulating. The authorities want to kick the occupiers out. The movement is able to win a major victory—but even the most committed activists are starting to get worn out.

Want to dive deeper? Listen to these episodes of Future Hindsight:

For a primer on surveillance capitalism, tune in to this conversation with Shoshanna Zuboff: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/surveillance-capitalism-shoshana-zuboff?rq=surveillance

To learn more about how the government is using counterinsurgency tactics against American citizens, listen to this episode with Bernard Harcourt: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/ending-the-counter-revolution-bernard-harcourt?rq=surveillance

To learn more about the use of strategic racism to divide the left, listen to this episode with Ian Haney Lopez: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/strategic-racism-is-a-divide-and-conquer-scam-ian-haney-lopez?rq=haney



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Credits:

Host / Executive Producer: Mila Atmos

Producer / Writer: Maria Luisa Tucker

Audio Producer: Zack Travis

Additional production help: Mia Warren, Erika Gjada, Megan Detrie, Lizzie Jacobs, and Ilya Magazanin

Archival research: Marisa Holmes

Archival material courtesy of: Occupy Wall Street Media Working Group.

Original music: Rude Mechanical Orchestra and Puge Ruhe

Special thanks to T.J. Raphael, Lauren Passell, Arielle Nissenblatt, and Kate Blumenfeld for being our first listeners and sounding boards, and to Tom Koenig for his support.

Distributed by PRX