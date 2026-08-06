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427 episodes
- As the weather gets colder and tents go up, life inside the encampment grows more complicated. Questions of safety and accountability become increasingly urgent, but occupiers have wildly different ways of responding to the problems. It turns out that the movement's greatest strength—its openness—may also be its greatest vulnerability.
Want to dive deeper? Listen to these episodes of Future Hindsight:
To learn more about how the infrastructure of our society makes sexual assault more likely, listen to this episode with Jennifer S. Hirsch & Shamus Khan, co-authors of Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power, and Assault on Campus: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/sexual-citizens-jennifer-s-hirsch-shamus-khan
For a conversation about Kingian non-violence and de-escalation tactics, tune in to this conversation with Julianne Hoffenberg: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/julianne-hoffenberg
Subscribe to our Patreon for early access to episodes:
https://patreon.com/futurehindsight
Follow Future Hindsight on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/futurehindsightpod/
Follow Mila on X:
https://x.com/milaatmos
Sponsor:
Shopify: Stop waiting for permission to build something. Your next revenue stream starts free at shopify.com/hopeful
Credits:
Host / Executive Producer: Mila Atmos
Producer / Writer: Maria Luisa Tucker
Audio Producer: Zack Travis
Additional production help: Mia Warren, Erika Gjada, Megan Detrie, Lizzie Jacobs, and Ilya Magazanin
Archival research: Marisa Holmes
Archival material courtesy of: Occupy Wall Street Media Working Group.
Original music: Rude Mechanical Orchestra and Puge Ruhe
Special thanks to T.J. Raphael, Lauren Passell, Arielle Nissenblatt, and Kate Blumenfeld for being our first listeners and sounding boards, and to Tom Koenig for his support.
Distributed by PRX
- A month in, the Occupy movement goes global, but pressure is mounting from every direction. A hipster cop confirms that police have infiltrated. Rumors of sabotage are circulating. The authorities want to kick the occupiers out. The movement is able to win a major victory—but even the most committed activists are starting to get worn out.
Want to dive deeper? Listen to these episodes of Future Hindsight:
For a primer on surveillance capitalism, tune in to this conversation with Shoshanna Zuboff: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/surveillance-capitalism-shoshana-zuboff?rq=surveillance
To learn more about how the government is using counterinsurgency tactics against American citizens, listen to this episode with Bernard Harcourt: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/ending-the-counter-revolution-bernard-harcourt?rq=surveillance
To learn more about the use of strategic racism to divide the left, listen to this episode with Ian Haney Lopez: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/strategic-racism-is-a-divide-and-conquer-scam-ian-haney-lopez?rq=haney
Subscribe to our Patreon for early access to episodes:
https://patreon.com/futurehindsight
Follow Future Hindsight on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/futurehindsightpod/
Follow Mila on X:
https://x.com/milaatmos
Sponsor:
Shopify: Stop waiting for permission to build something. Your next revenue stream starts free at shopify.com/hopeful
Credits:
Host / Executive Producer: Mila Atmos
Producer / Writer: Maria Luisa Tucker
Audio Producer: Zack Travis
Additional production help: Mia Warren, Erika Gjada, Megan Detrie, Lizzie Jacobs, and Ilya Magazanin
Archival research: Marisa Holmes
Archival material courtesy of: Occupy Wall Street Media Working Group.
Original music: Rude Mechanical Orchestra and Puge Ruhe
Special thanks to T.J. Raphael, Lauren Passell, Arielle Nissenblatt, and Kate Blumenfeld for being our first listeners and sounding boards, and to Tom Koenig for his support.
Distributed by PRX
- When a march reaches the Brooklyn Bridge, a split-second decision changes everything. Hundreds of people face arrest – and deeper questions emerge about the power dynamics and strategy within the movement. How can they contain the chaos of an ever-growing, leaderless movement? And should Occupy work with politicians and celebrities, or remain fiercely independent?
Want to dive deeper? Listen to these episodes of Future Hindsight:
Tune in to this conversation with Stephanie Luce for a practical guide to understand and build durable power: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/how-underdogs-build-power-stephanie-luce
To learn more about direct democracy in action, tune in to this episode with Hélène Landemore: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/democracy-without-politicians-hlne-landemore
For a conversation on how unions are at the the intersection of economic policy and democracy, tune in to this conversation with Alex Hertel-Fernandez: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/democracys-unfinished-promise-alex-hertel-fernandez
Subscribe to our Patreon for early access to episodes:
https://patreon.com/futurehindsight
Follow Future Hindsight on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/futurehindsightpod/
Follow Mila on X:
https://x.com/milaatmos
Sponsor:
Shopify: Stop waiting for permission to build something. Your next revenue stream starts free at shopify.com/hopeful
Credits:
Host / Executive Producer: Mila Atmos
Producer / Writer: Maria Luisa Tucker
Audio Producer: Zack Travis
Additional production help: Mia Warren, Erika Gjada, Megan Detrie, Lizzie Jacobs, and Ilya Magazanin
Archival research: Marisa Holmes
Archival material courtesy of: Occupy Wall Street Media Working Group.
Original music: Rude Mechanical Orchestra and Puge Ruhe
Special thanks to T.J. Raphael, Lauren Passell, Arielle Nissenblatt, and Kate Blumenfeld for being our first listeners and sounding boards, and to Tom Koenig for his support.
Distributed by PRX
- The encampment grows as anarchist organizers introduce radical new ways of making decisions and taking action. Armed with livestreams, smartphones, and social media, participants invite the world to watch—and join. Then, a shocking encounter with police is captured on camera, transforming a local protest into a national story overnight.
Want to dive deeper? Listen to these episodes of Future Hindsight:
For a primer on how the media repeats talking points from the police, listen to Alec Karakatsanis on Copaganda: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/resist-copaganda-alec-karakatsanis?rq=karakatsa
Listen to this conversation about capturing injustice on camera with Jackie Zammuto at Witness: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/jackie-zammuto?rq=police
To learn about the impact of social media on how Americans interact with politics, tune in to this episode with Alice Marwick: https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/building-power-online-alice-marwick?rq=movement
Subscribe to our Patreon for early access to episodes:
https://patreon.com/futurehindsight
Follow Future Hindsight on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/futurehindsightpod/
Follow Mila on X:
https://x.com/milaatmos
Credits:
Host / Executive Producer: Mila Atmos
Producer / Writer: Maria Luisa Tucker
Audio Producer: Zack Travis
Additional production help: Mia Warren, Erika Gjada, Megan Detrie, Lizzie Jacobs, and Ilya Magazanin
Archival research: Marisa Holmes
Archival material courtesy of: Occupy Wall Street Media Working Group.
Original music: Rude Mechanical Orchestra and Puge Ruhe
Special thanks to T.J. Raphael, Lauren Passell, Arielle Nissenblatt, and Kate Blumenfeld for being our first listeners and sounding boards, and to Tom Koenig for his support.
Distributed by PRX
- In 2011, a handful of skeptical New Yorkers answer a call to Occupy Wall Street. What they find feels less like a protest and more like a glimpse of a different world—one where people openly share stories of debt, hardship, and frustration. They start to build an anti-capitalist village in a tiny Manhattan park — under the watchful eyes of police.
Want to dive deeper? Listen to these episodes of Future Hindsight:
For a conversation on activism with a co-founder of Occupy Wall Street, tune in to this episode with Micah White:
https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/micah-white
For a recap of how American capitalism evolved into what it is today, listen to this episode with Kurt Andersen:
https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/americas-evil-geniuses-kurt-andersen
On solidarity and mutual aid, listen to this conversation with Manuel Pastor:
https://www.futurehindsight.com/episodes/episode/solidarity-and-mutuality-manuel-pastor
Subscribe to our Patreon for early access to episodes:
https://patreon.com/futurehindsight
Follow Future Hindsight on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/futurehindsightpod/
Follow Mila on X:
https://x.com/milaatmos
Sponsor:
Shopify: Stop waiting for permission to build something. Your next revenue stream starts free at shopify.com/hopeful
Credits:
Host / Executive Producer: Mila Atmos
Producer / Writer: Maria Luisa Tucker
Audio Producer: Zack Travis
Additional production help: Mia Warren, Erika Gjada, Megan Detrie, Lizzie Jacobs, and Ilya Magazanin
Archival research: Marisa Holmes
Archival material courtesy of: Occupy Wall Street Media Working Group.
Original music: Rude Mechanical Orchestra and Puge Ruhe
Special thanks to T.J. Raphael, Lauren Passell, Arielle Nissenblatt, and Kate Blumenfeld for being our first listeners and sounding boards, and to Tom Koenig for his support.
Distributed by PRX
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About OCCUPY! An Unfinished Uprising
OCCUPY! AN UNFINISHED UPRISING is a six-part narrative series from Future Hindsight exploring how a group of activists camping out in the middle of New York City reshaped the global conversation around capitalism.On the heels of one of the worst economic crises this nation has ever seen, thousands answered a call to protest Wall Street. They built an anti-capitalist village in a tiny park that inspired hundreds of occupations worldwide. It was the first major American movement of the social media era. As we approach the 15th anniversary of Occupy Wall Street, this series goes inside the movement that grew rapidly, felt both chaotic and transcendent, and then violently flamed out — all from the voices of the activists who lived it. Mainstream media might have labeled it a failure, but Occupy popularized the language of the "99%," birthed a new generation of organizers, and permanently altered American politics. Discover how an improbable uprising proved that collective action can reshape what is possible.Podcast website
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