Do you go silent mid-argument and only find the words hours later in the shower? Stay in a situationship you can't end? Become whoever they need that week until you can't find your own taste anymore? In this vulnerable solo episode of The Sabrina Zohar Show, Sabrina unpacks the freeze, fawn, and flop behaviors that get mislabeled as being chill, low maintenance, or the "cool girl." She explains why people-pleasing is really self-abandonment, why going blank isn't you being broken, and why the avoidant "they don't care" story is a lie we tell ourselves to feel better.



Through raw personal stories about chasing older men, buying concert tickets to be chosen, and finally coming home to herself, Sabrina reframes these patterns as survival skills you can actually change. If you deal with anxiety, decision paralysis, overthinking, situationships, attachment wounds, or feeling "too much" or "too cold," this one is for you. There is nothing wrong with you, and it's time to stop earning everyone's love except your own.



Pre-order Sabrina's book coming out October 2026,⁠ "Why Am I Like This?"⁠



Get your free workbook and access to the companion course after pre-ordering 'Why Am I Like This?' by filling out the form at the bottom of the page at http://sabrinazohar.com/book



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If you’re ready to slow down, trust your instincts, and break your old dating patterns, the Healthy Relationship Foundations Course walks you through it step-by-step ⁠HERE!⁠



If you’re serious about changing your dating patterns instead of repeating them, the Art of Going Slow course helps you unlearn urgency, regulate your nervous system, and build real connection without rushing, chasing, or abandoning yourself ⁠HERE!⁠



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Chapters:



00:00 Why You Shut Down Instead of React



02:20 Why Avoidants Really Pull Away



05:30 Why You Freeze in Hard Conversations



08:25 My Situationship and Self Abandonment



11:08 Decision Paralysis in Dating



13:32 Freezing and Coming Home to Yourself



16:38 People Pleasing and Losing Yourself



19:12 Why Your Body Freezes and Goes Numb



22:27 How to Stop Overthinking Right Now



25:31 There Is Nothing Wrong With You



Disclaimer: The Sabrina Zohar Show, formerly known as Do The Work, is not affiliated with A.Z & associates LLC in any capacity.

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