Ep 15. Masha pt 3 How your anxiety and patterns in dating are playing out and what does the process of growth and change really look like?

On this weeks episode, Sabrina is joined by Masha for a part 3 of our nervous system and anxiety talk! This week the girls chat about how your anxiety and patterns in dating are playing out in other areas of your life. What does the process of growth and change really look like? How your fears and insecurities play out in other areas of your life besides dating, why your nervous system hates change, and what 'doing the work' actually looks like. Want to join Mashas course or contact her? COURSE , Instagram , Tik tok and BOOK with Masha! Want to ask Sabrina a question or for advice? CLICK HERE!