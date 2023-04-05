A podcast on dating, anxiety and doing the work to heal with @Sabrina.zohar.Instagram- @do.the.work.podcastTik tok- @sabrina.zohar More
Ep 15. Masha pt 3 How your anxiety and patterns in dating are playing out and what does the process of growth and change really look like?
On this weeks episode, Sabrina is joined by Masha for a part 3 of our nervous system and anxiety talk! This week the girls chat about how your anxiety and patterns in dating are playing out in other areas of your life. What does the process of growth and change really look like? How your fears and insecurities play out in other areas of your life besides dating, why your nervous system hates change, and what 'doing the work' actually looks like.
4/28/2023
49:32
Ep. 14 How does meditation help anxiety with Manoj Dias of Open
On this weeks episode of Do The Work, Sabrina Is joined by Manoj Dias the Co-Founder of Open. They discuss how meditation helps with anxiety and how to utilize breath work, movement and meditation to manage anxious attachment and the narrative that plays.
4/21/2023
45:49
Ep. 13 How to be a healthier dater
On this weeks episode Sabrina goes over how to be a healthier dater and date with more intentionality. She goes over how to be comfortable alone, not attaching to the outcome, ghosting, questions to ask on dates and so so so much more!!
4/14/2023
33:26
Ep. 12 Communication in dating, relationships and how to have the 'what are we' talk.
On this weeks episode of Do The Work, Sabrina dives into Communication in dating, how to communicate effectively in dating and relationships and how to have the 'what are we' conversation!
4/7/2023
32:10
Ep. 11 BONUS EPISODE! How my dogs passing changed the way I dated
On this weeks subscription bonus episode, Sabrina shares her very personal experience with her dogs passing and how it changed the way she dated and ultimately landed her in the healthiest and best relationship she's ever had.