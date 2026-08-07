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219 episodes
- What actually makes someone attractive, and why it has almost nothing to do with how they look. Sabrina sits down with Kabbalah teacher David Ghiyam for a conversation that goes completely off script, into her father wound, the dating patterns she repeated through all of her 20s, and why the relationship she almost walked away from for being "boring" turned into the healthiest one she's ever had.
They get into energy and attraction, healing childhood wounds, why safe love feels boring to a dysregulated nervous system, how to know if you're settling or actually in the right relationship, why a secure partner will still trigger you, and how fast you move from rupture to repair. If you keep dating the same person in a different body, this one is for you.
Pre-order Sabrina's book coming out October 2026, "Why Am I Like This?"
Get your free workbook and access to the companion course after pre-ordering 'Why Am I Like This?' by filling out the form at the bottom of the page at http://sabrinazohar.com/book
Take the new and improved dating quiz! sabrinazohar.com/quiz
If you’re ready to slow down, trust your instincts, and break your old dating patterns, the Healthy Relationship Foundations Course walks you through it step-by-step HERE!
If you’re serious about changing your dating patterns instead of repeating them, the Art of Going Slow course helps you unlearn urgency, regulate your nervous system, and build real connection without rushing, chasing, or abandoning yourself HERE!
Get Ad free HERE!
Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on my video.
Want to work with Sabrina? HERE!
Get merch for The Sabrina Zohar Show HERE!
Don't forget to follow Sabrina and The Sabrina Zohar Show on Instagram and Sabrina on TikTok! Video now available on YOUTUBE!
Chapters:
00:00 What Makes Someone Attractive
03:36 What Makes A Man Attractive
07:20 Healing The Father Wound
11:08 Why You Think You're The Problem
14:40 Choosing The Man You Didn't Want
18:32 Why My Dad Disowned Me
21:45 Going Against Your Nature Works
25:43 Are You Settling Or Growing
29:30 Dating Again After Divorce
34:09 Does Staying Single Protect Your Peace
Disclaimer: The Sabrina Zohar Show, formerly known as Do The Work, is not affiliated with A.Z & associates LLC in any capacity.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Certainty in dating is a fantasy. There is no milestone, not exclusivity, not "I love you," not moving in, not marriage, that finally makes relationship anxiety go away. In this episode Sabrina breaks down why your brain would rather have a bad answer than no answer, how anxious attachment turns an unanswered text into a story about rejection, and why chasing, overthinking, testing, people pleasing, and checking your phone every five seconds are ways of managing anxiety rather than dating strategies.
She also separates the two kinds of discomfort: walking on eggshells, accepting breadcrumbs, and tolerating mixed signals and inconsistency, versus asking for what you need, setting boundaries, saying no, and letting someone leave. Plus the tool of the week, evidence versus story, a simple practice for catching the narrative your brain invents when you do not have all the information. Secure people are not secure because they have certainty, they have capacity.
Pre-order Sabrina's book coming out October 2026, "Why Am I Like This?"
Get your free workbook and access to the companion course after pre-ordering 'Why Am I Like This?' by filling out the form at the bottom of the page at http://sabrinazohar.com/book
Take the new and improved dating quiz! sabrinazohar.com/quiz
If you’re ready to slow down, trust your instincts, and break your old dating patterns, the Healthy Relationship Foundations Course walks you through it step-by-step HERE!
If you’re serious about changing your dating patterns instead of repeating them, the Art of Going Slow course helps you unlearn urgency, regulate your nervous system, and build real connection without rushing, chasing, or abandoning yourself HERE!
Get Ad free HERE!
Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on my video.
Want to work with Sabrina? HERE!
Get merch for The Sabrina Zohar Show HERE!
Don't forget to follow Sabrina and The Sabrina Zohar Show on Instagram and Sabrina on TikTok! Video now available on YOUTUBE!
Chapters:
00:00 Why certainty in dating is a fantasy
02:58 Why your brain needs an answer now
05:39 Overthinking texts and short replies
08:01 Why not knowing feels so stressful
10:24 Wrong discomfort vs right discomfort
13:12 Do they come back after a break?
15:54 Why control does not make you safer
18:38 Why you attract the same people
21:53 Tool: evidence vs the story
23:48 Why secure people have more capacity
Disclaimer: The Sabrina Zohar Show, formerly known as Do The Work, is not affiliated with A.Z & associates LLC in any capacity.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Do you go silent mid-argument and only find the words hours later in the shower? Stay in a situationship you can't end? Become whoever they need that week until you can't find your own taste anymore? In this vulnerable solo episode of The Sabrina Zohar Show, Sabrina unpacks the freeze, fawn, and flop behaviors that get mislabeled as being chill, low maintenance, or the "cool girl." She explains why people-pleasing is really self-abandonment, why going blank isn't you being broken, and why the avoidant "they don't care" story is a lie we tell ourselves to feel better.
Through raw personal stories about chasing older men, buying concert tickets to be chosen, and finally coming home to herself, Sabrina reframes these patterns as survival skills you can actually change. If you deal with anxiety, decision paralysis, overthinking, situationships, attachment wounds, or feeling "too much" or "too cold," this one is for you. There is nothing wrong with you, and it's time to stop earning everyone's love except your own.
Pre-order Sabrina's book coming out October 2026, "Why Am I Like This?"
Get your free workbook and access to the companion course after pre-ordering 'Why Am I Like This?' by filling out the form at the bottom of the page at http://sabrinazohar.com/book
Take the new and improved dating quiz! sabrinazohar.com/quiz
If you’re ready to slow down, trust your instincts, and break your old dating patterns, the Healthy Relationship Foundations Course walks you through it step-by-step HERE!
If you’re serious about changing your dating patterns instead of repeating them, the Art of Going Slow course helps you unlearn urgency, regulate your nervous system, and build real connection without rushing, chasing, or abandoning yourself HERE!
Get Ad free HERE!
Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on my video.
Want to work with Sabrina? HERE!
Get merch for The Sabrina Zohar Show HERE!
Don't forget to follow Sabrina and The Sabrina Zohar Show on Instagram and Sabrina on TikTok! Video now available on YOUTUBE!
Chapters:
00:00 Why You Shut Down Instead of React
02:20 Why Avoidants Really Pull Away
05:30 Why You Freeze in Hard Conversations
08:25 My Situationship and Self Abandonment
11:08 Decision Paralysis in Dating
13:32 Freezing and Coming Home to Yourself
16:38 People Pleasing and Losing Yourself
19:12 Why Your Body Freezes and Goes Numb
22:27 How to Stop Overthinking Right Now
25:31 There Is Nothing Wrong With You
Disclaimer: The Sabrina Zohar Show, formerly known as Do The Work, is not affiliated with A.Z & associates LLC in any capacity.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The disappearing. The suddenly busy. The phone that comes out the second eye contact gets real. In this episode of the nervous system series, Sabrina breaks down the flight response in dating and relationships: what's actually happening in the body when someone pulls back, why intimacy reads as danger, and why "I just need space" almost never has anything to do with space. Anxious and avoidant attachment both run this alarm, and we've spent years villainizing one and excusing the other instead of understanding either.
Inside: why going cold after a great date isn't self-sabotage, how hyper independence and fear of vulnerability get wired in childhood, why situationships are often two flight responses agreeing not to scare each other, and the difference between an explanation and an excuse.
Pre-order Sabrina's book coming out October 2026, "Why Am I Like This?"
Get your free workbook and access to the companion course after pre-ordering 'Why Am I Like This?' by filling out the form at the bottom of the page at http://sabrinazohar.com/book
Take the new and improved dating quiz! sabrinazohar.com/quiz
If you’re ready to slow down, trust your instincts, and break your old dating patterns, the Healthy Relationship Foundations Course walks you through it step-by-step HERE!
If you’re serious about changing your dating patterns instead of repeating them, the Art of Going Slow course helps you unlearn urgency, regulate your nervous system, and build real connection without rushing, chasing, or abandoning yourself HERE!
Get Ad free HERE!
Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on my video.
Want to work with Sabrina? HERE!
Get merch for The Sabrina Zohar Show HERE!
Don't forget to follow Sabrina and The Sabrina Zohar Show on Instagram and Sabrina on TikTok! Video now available on YOUTUBE!
Chapters:
0:00 Why People Pull Away When It Gets Real
2:59 What The Flight Response Actually Is
6:06 Why We Villainize Avoidant Partners
9:38 The Anxious Avoidant Dance Explained
12:35 When Someone Says I Need Space
15:30 Why They Won't Let You In
18:17 Going Cold After A Good Date
21:10 How Flight Shows Up In Dating
24:50 What You Can't Control In Love
27:51 Tool Of The Week: Stay 10 Minutes
Disclaimer: The Sabrina Zohar Show, formerly known as Do The Work, is not affiliated with A.Z & associates LLC in any capacity.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Have you ever fallen for someone's potential instead of who they actually are? In this episode of The Sabrina Zohar Show, Sabrina breaks down why we chase the idea of a person, get stuck in situationships, and keep betting on emotionally unavailable partners who flood us with attention but never follow through with intention. She answers real audience questions about getting discarded, obsessing over an ex, dating someone who won't commit, and knowing when a person is wasting your time.
If you struggle with falling hard fast, ruminating after a breakup, or self-abandoning just to get chosen, this one is for you. Sabrina shares how to build discernment, tell the fantasy from the reality, and finally choose yourself so you can stop pouring your energy into people who were never going to change.
Pre-order Sabrina's book coming out October 2026, "Why Am I Like This?"
Get your free workbook and access to the companion course after pre-ordering 'Why Am I Like This?' by filling out the form at the bottom of the page at http://sabrinazohar.com/book
Take the new and improved dating quiz! sabrinazohar.com/quiz
If you’re ready to slow down, trust your instincts, and break your old dating patterns, the Healthy Relationship Foundations Course walks you through it step-by-step HERE!
If you’re serious about changing your dating patterns instead of repeating them, the Art of Going Slow course helps you unlearn urgency, regulate your nervous system, and build real connection without rushing, chasing, or abandoning yourself HERE!
Get Ad free HERE!
Watch on Spotify. Spotify subscribers get fewer ads on my video.
Want to work with Sabrina? HERE!
Get merch for The Sabrina Zohar Show HERE!
Don't forget to follow Sabrina and The Sabrina Zohar Show on Instagram and Sabrina on TikTok! Video now available on YOUTUBE!
Chapters:
00:00 Falling For Someone's Potential
03:21 What Chasing Potential Really Means
06:31 Attention Vs Intention In Dating
09:53 How To Stop Thinking About Your Ex
13:14 If He Wanted To He Would
16:46 Situationship With No Future
20:01 Stop Wasting Time On The Wrong People
23:26 Texting Chemistry And Red Flags
26:34 Moving On From The Idea Of Him
29:29 Facts Vs Feelings: Choose Yourself
Disclaimer: The Sabrina Zohar Show, formerly known as Do The Work, is not affiliated with A.Z & associates LLC in any capacity.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Sabrina Zohar Show
The Sabrina Zohar Show is your no-BS guide to dating, relationships, and coming home to yourself. Hosted by @sabrina.zohar, this podcast dives deep into the realities of modern love, anxious attachment, and the personal growth it takes to build meaningful connections- not just with others, but with yourself. Formerly known as “Do The Work” the show is all about cutting through the noise. Whether you’re navigating dating burnout, relationship struggles, or learning how to stop overthinking every text, Sabrina brings raw, unfiltered conversations that challenge your patterns, shift your mindset, and help you reclaim your power. Because the real work isn’t just about finding the right person, it’s also about becoming the version of you that feels whole, secure, and unapologetically authentic. Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and watch on YouTube. A podcast on dating, anxiety, and doing the work to heal with @Sabrina.zohar. Instagram: @thesabrinazoharshow TikTok: @sabrina.zohar Instagram- @thesabrinazoharshow TikTok- @sabrina.zoharPodcast website
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