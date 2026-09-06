CBS News Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley

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663 episodes
- Lee Cowan visits three communities forever changed by the terrorist attacks on 9/11, where the act of remembering goes hand in hand with healing. In honor of the holiday weekend, Adam Yamaguchi travels to Japan in search of what many believe is the best hamburger on Earth. Rita Braver spoke with Gloria Steinem in this 2023 feature about the history and impact of Ms. magazine over the past 50 years.
- Lee Cowan reports on how accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are helping alleviate the housing shortage and giving homeowners new options. Jane Pauley offers a history of the Ardrossan Estate, a sprawling 50-room Gilded Age-inspired mansion along Philadelphia’s “Main Line” that inspired the play and film “The Philadelphia Story.” Pauley also visits the nearby Chanticleer Garden. Lee Cowan looks at the life and legacy of entertainer and entrepreneur Dolly Parton.
- David Pogue reports on the growing menace of ticks, the tiny pest that has become the bane of outdoor activities. Mo Rocca tells the story behind a famous 1958 photograph of 57 jazz giants on a stoop in Harlem. Serena Altschul travels to Luna Parc, a unique home in New Jersey that is truly a work of art.
- Jonathan Vigliotti looks into the shifts in our weather this summer and what’s behind the changes. Robert Costa catches up with Rahm Emanuel, the former White House chief of staff, former member of the US House of Representatives, and possible presidential candidate. Ian Lee heads to a rodeo to report on the giant belt buckles cowboys win in the competition.
- Lee Cowan brings us the story of a young woman whose efforts to save a local bowling alley in Maine have inspired her entire community. In a joint investigation with The Marshall Project, Erin Moriarty examines the consequences for mothers whose babies test positive for even trace amounts of THC, an active ingredient in marijuana. The New Yorker’s Kelefa Sanneh compares notes with Gay Talese – the legendary New York Times reporter and author who calls himself a “lamplighter” who shines a light on the unseen.
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About CBS News Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley
CBS News Sunday Morning is the top-rated Sunday morning news program in all the key demos and features stories on the arts, music, nature, entertainment, sports, history, science, Americana and highlights unique human accomplishments and achievements.CBS News Sunday Morning listeners can use discount code "SUNDAY20" for 20% off all CBS News Sunday Morning products on ParamountShop.com.Watch CBS News Sunday Morning every Sunday morning at 9AM ET on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.Podcast website
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