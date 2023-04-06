CBS News Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley

Tom Brokaw, Rock Hudson, Owls

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue explores the tragedy of the OceanGate submersible Titan, whose five passengers were lost while diving to the site of the Titanic. Also: Jane Pauley interviews Tom Brokaw about his new book, "Never Give Up"; Anthony Mason talks with Paul Simon about his new album, "Seven Psalms," and about his hearing loss; Tracy Smith examines the public and private lives of actor Rock Hudson, subject of a new HBO documentary; Lee Cowan sits down with acclaimed singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams; and Conor Knighton explores the secret world of owls.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.