CBS News Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley

Tom Brokaw, Rock Hudson, Owls
Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue explores the tragedy of the OceanGate submersible Titan, whose five passengers were lost while diving to the site of the Titanic. Also: Jane Pauley interviews Tom Brokaw about his new book, "Never Give Up"; Anthony Mason talks with Paul Simon about his new album, "Seven Psalms," and about his hearing loss; Tracy Smith examines the public and private lives of actor Rock Hudson, subject of a new HBO documentary; Lee Cowan sits down with acclaimed singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams; and Conor Knighton explores the secret world of owls.
6/25/2023
54:37
Healthcare for Transgender Youth, Bucket List, Human Composting
Hosted by Jane Pauley. Susan Spencer looks at the fight over health care for transgender youth; Jim Axelrod meets a woman who ticked off unfulfilled items from her late father's bucket list; and Ben Tracy reports on the rising interest in burial via human composting.
6/18/2023
28:27
Dani’s Twins, The Cast of Ghosts, Wacky Weather
In our cover story, Lee Cowan reports on the subject of the documentary "Dani's Twins" - a woman who is quadriplegic raising two young girls. Tracy Smith talks with Bonnie Garmus, author of the bestselling novel "Lessons in Chemistry"; Nancy Giles sits down with the cast of the spirited comedy "Ghosts."
6/11/2023
30:24
Affirmative Action at the Supreme Court, Mark Hamill, Jodie Comer
Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Rita Braver looks at the debate over affirmative action cases being decided by the Supreme Court. Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill; Erin Moriarty interviews actress Jodie Comer, a Tony-nominee for the one-woman play "Prima Facie"; David Martin profiles the founder and chairman of FedEx, Fred Smith; and Luke Burbank reports on the subject of a new book, "The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man.
6/4/2023
45:21
Debt Ceiling, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Renaming Military Bases to Remove Confederate Names
Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue explains what our nation's debt ceiling is, and why the fight over raising it threatens global recession. Also: Tracy Smith sits down with actor and climate activist Arnold Schwarzenegger; David Martin reports on the removal of the names of Confederate generals from U.S. Army bases; Rita Braver interviews novelist Isabel Allende; Ted Koppel joins New Orleans jazz clarinetist Doreen Ketchens at a particularly auspicious gig.
CBS News Sunday Morning is the top-rated Sunday morning news program in all the key demos and features stories on the arts, music, nature, entertainment, sports, history, science, Americana and highlights unique human accomplishments and achievements.