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131 episodes
Why Emotional Intelligence is the Key Biohack for Pain and Healing with Sean Webb10/07/2026 | 1h 6 mins.What if emotional intelligence could do more than improve your relationships? What if understanding how your mind creates emotion could help reduce suffering, support trauma healing, interrupt destructive patterns—and even shape the future of artificial intelligence?
In this episode, consciousness researcher and mind mastery expert Sean Webb explores the connection between emotional intelligence, consciousness, emotional regulation, trauma, addiction recovery, meditation, psychedelics, and AI. Drawing from decades of research and his experience teaching mind mastery techniques to Navy SEALs, Sean reveals a practical framework for understanding why we suffer—and how greater awareness of the mind may help us respond differently.
At the center of Sean’s model is a deceptively simple idea: the brain evolved primarily for survival, not happiness. Your nervous system is constantly evaluating what matters to you, comparing what you expect or prefer with what you perceive to be happening. When reality conflicts with those expectations, an emotional response can follow.
But pain and suffering aren't necessarily the same thing.
Sean explains how rumination, attention, expectation, perception, and attachment can amplify emotional distress long after an event occurs. By learning to observe these processes through meta-awareness, we may be able to interrupt automatic emotional loops and create more space between an experience and our reaction to it.
You’ll discover why changing your attention can change your emotional state, how cognitive reappraisal can transform everyday frustrations, and why asking one simple question—“What else could be true?”—can open the door to a completely different response.
The conversation also goes deeper into trauma, PTSD, and addiction. Sean discusses his view that compulsive behaviors can sometimes reflect unresolved emotional needs and explores how healing may involve helping the thinking mind communicate safety to the feeling mind. He also compares meditation and psychedelics, including psilocybin and ayahuasca, as very different approaches people have used in the pursuit of self-awareness and emotional insight.
Then the discussion moves from the human mind to one of the defining questions of our time:
Should artificial intelligence have emotional intelligence?
Sean argues that the future of AI safety and human-AI interaction may depend not simply on making machines more intelligent, but on designing systems capable of recognizing human emotional context. Large language models can simulate empathy through patterns in human language—but simulation is not the same as human feeling or consciousness.
So what would it mean to intentionally build empathy and compassion into AI?
Sean shares his work around AI systems that model what people care about, fear, value, and identify with—the internal “self map” that can influence emotional responses. The goal is not to create machines that pretend to be human, but to explore whether emotionally informed AI could interact with people more sensitively and reduce harm rather than amplify distress.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
• Why the brain’s survival mechanisms can contribute to emotional suffering
• How expectations and perceptions shape emotional responses
• Why attention and rumination can intensify distress
• How meta-awareness can interrupt automatic emotional loops
• How reappraisal can support emotional regulation
• Sean’s perspective on trauma, PTSD, addiction, and unresolved emotional needs
• The differences between meditation and psychedelic experiences
• Why empathy and compassion could become important elements of AI safety
• How understanding consciousness may change both personal healing and the technology we create
This conversation sits at the intersection of neuroscience, psychology, consciousness research, mental performance, meditation, trauma recovery, psychedelic exploration, emotional intelligence, and artificial intelligence.
- What if the patterns holding you back didn’t begin with you?
In this powerful conversation, hypnotherapist and spiritual guide Mystic Uri (Uri Lee) explores the ultimate biohacks: past life regression, shadow work, spiritual awakening, core wounds, relationships, self-worth, dreams, and finding your life purpose. From a successful career in fashion to a profound inner transformation, Uri shares how questioning the life she had built led her toward deeper healing, spiritual surrender, and a new understanding of consciousness.
For years, Uri appeared successful on the outside while struggling internally with body image, expectations, relationships, and the feeling that she was never quite “enough.” Through her personal journey and spiritual practice, she began examining the subconscious beliefs beneath those struggles—and the recurring patterns she believes can originate in childhood, family dynamics, ancestry, and, for some people, past-life experiences.
In this episode, we explore how core wounds can influence adult relationships and why the people who trigger us most may also reveal the beliefs we most need to examine. Uri discusses the “not good enough” wound, the search for external validation, inherited ideas about beauty and worth, and how unresolved emotional patterns can continue repeating until we become conscious of them.
The conversation also goes deep into shadow work and spiritual bypassing. Uri explains why healing isn’t simply about positivity, forgiveness, or “staying in the light.” Real inner work may require confronting fear, resentment, grief, shame, abandonment, and the parts of ourselves we would rather avoid.
You’ll also hear Uri's perspective on past life regression therapy and hypnosis, including how practitioners use guided relaxation to explore memories, symbols, emotions, and experiences interpreted through a past-life framework. She discusses déjà vu, recurring dreams, unexplained connections to people or places, and other experiences she views as possible clues to deeper subconscious patterns.
Another major theme is worry and surrender. Why do we spend so much of our lives trying to control the future? Uri shares how releasing attachment to specific outcomes helped her become more present and reconnect with a deeper sense of purpose. In her view, surrender isn’t giving up—it’s learning to stop forcing life and becoming more receptive to what the present moment is asking of you.
In this episode, you’ll discover:
• What past life regression is and how Uri approaches it
• How childhood experiences can create lasting core wounds
• Why relationship patterns may repeat across your life
• The connection between self-worth, validation, beauty, and identity
• How shadow work differs from spiritual bypassing
• Why spiritual awakening can sometimes feel uncomfortable
• How worry can disconnect you from the present moment
• What surrender means in practical, everyday life
• How Uri interprets dreams, déjà vu, and subconscious symbolism
• Why healing the belief “I’m not enough” became central to her work
• How personal healing can influence families, relationships, and communities
Whether you’re exploring past life regression, beginning a spiritual awakening, working through relationship patterns, practicing shadow work, or simply wondering why certain emotional themes keep returning, this conversation offers a thought-provoking invitation to look beneath the surface.
Your patterns may have something to teach you. Your fears may be pointing toward something unresolved. And finding purpose may begin not with becoming someone new, but with understanding the beliefs that have been shaping you all along.
Listen to the full conversation with Mystic Uri for an exploration of subconscious healing, spirituality, self-worth, relationships, surrender, consciousness, and what it can mean to live a more present and spiritually aligned life.
Quantum Consciousness, AI and the Return of Mystery Schools with Dr. Theresa Bullard09/22/2026 | 1h 8 mins.What does “quantum” really mean—and where is the line between legitimate science, spiritual inquiry, and clever marketing?
In this episode of The Biohacking Standards, Ashley Grace sits down with Dr. Theresa Bullard-Whyke for a wide-ranging conversation about quantum consciousness, artificial intelligence, Kabbalah, mystery schools, near-death experiences, and the nature of reality itself.
Together, they explore a question beneath nearly every topic in the episode: What kind of consciousness are we living from?
The word quantum now appears everywhere, from physics and technology to wellness products and social media. Dr. Bullard-Whyke explains why quantum mechanics has a precise scientific meaning, how the term became shorthand for anything advanced or mysterious, and why we need to distinguish between science, metaphor, and marketing.
At the same time, she challenges the assumption that quantum principles have nothing meaningful to say about biology, consciousness, or the larger structure of the universe.
The conversation then moves into one of its most provocative ideas: consciousness may not be produced by the brain. Dr. Bullard-Whyke presents a different model in which consciousness is fundamental and the brain functions more like a receiver and transmitter. If that view is correct, human awareness may extend beyond neural activity and connect with dimensions of reality that our ordinary senses cannot perceive.
Ashley and Dr. Bullard-Whyke also examine the difference between sentience, life, human consciousness, and higher consciousness. Intelligence, responsiveness, and consciousness are not necessarily the same thing—especially as artificial intelligence becomes more capable and convincing.
Dr. Bullard-Whyke sees AI as a powerful tool, but not a conscious being. AI can generate ideas, accelerate work, and imitate creativity, yet it does not possess genuine discernment. That responsibility remains human. The lesson for anyone using AI is practical: let technology support your thinking, but never surrender your judgment, ethics, or intuition to it.
The episode also explores why mystery schools and ancient wisdom traditions are attracting new interest. In a world overflowing with information, many people are searching for meaning, structure, and practices that lead to genuine inner development. Dr. Bullard-Whyke describes an authentic mystery school as a lineage-based path of training, discipline, and personal empowerment—not a personality cult or a collection of fashionable spiritual ideas.
Her journey into Kabbalah began while she was studying physics and astrophysics. Struck by parallels between Kabbalistic teachings and modern cosmology, she began asking what ancient traditions may have understood about creation, mathematics, consciousness, and spiritual transformation. She discusses the Tree of Life as a map of consciousness and explains why texts such as the Sefer Yetzirah can feel impenetrable without oral context, contemplation, and time.
Finally, the conversation turns to near-death experiences, astral travel, and out-of-body states. Dr. Bullard-Whyke reflects on recurring features in many NDE accounts: leaving the body, moving through a tunnel, meeting guides, experiencing a life review, and returning with a transformed sense of purpose.
Again and again, people come back caring less about status and more about love, service, and how they use the life they have been given.
This episode is for anyone curious about quantum consciousness, spirituality, AI and consciousness, Kabbalah, mystery schools, near-death experiences, ancient wisdom, the science of consciousness, or the deeper purpose of human life. You do not have to accept every idea to find value here.
The invitation is to remain open without becoming gullible, skeptical without becoming closed, and willing to ask better questions about what reality—and consciousness—may actually be.
The Psychedelic Christ and the Light Body: William Henry on Transfiguration, Ancient Christianity, & Human Potential09/15/2026 | 1h 1 mins.What if the original message of Christianity was not simply about belief, but about human transformation?
In this episode of The Biohacking Standards, host Ashley Grace sits down with author and investigative mythologist William Henry for a conversation about The Psychedelic Christ, the light body, transfiguration, ancient Christianity, consciousness, and human potential.
William has spent decades studying Gnostic Christianity, the Dead Sea Scrolls, Egyptian symbolism, Sumerian mythology, Tibetan teachings, and sacred art. Across these traditions, he sees a recurring idea: the human body may be more than a fixed physical form. It may be capable of becoming more luminous, conscious, and spiritually evolved.
William explains what he means by the light body and why terms such as the robe of light, garment of glory, and Tibetan rainbow light body may describe related visions of human transformation. Using the butterfly and chrysalis as a metaphor, he presents the physical body as part of an unfinished process rather than the final limit of what a human being can become.
The conversation turns to William Henry’s interpretation that Jesus came to demonstrate transfiguration rather than establish an institutional religion. William discusses the Essenes, early Christian mysticism, baptism, the Holy Spirit, and biblical descriptions of radiant beings. In his reading, these accounts preserve knowledge about awakening a higher potential within the body and consciousness.
Ashley and William also explore the symbolism of the candle. William describes it as a map of inner illumination, with the candle representing the spinal cord, the wick representing the pineal gland, and the oil representing internal secretions or energies. “Lighting the candle” becomes a metaphor for activating the latent light within a person.
That leads to a discussion about biology and spirituality. Ashley shares his interest in biophotonic emission—the faint light associated with biological processes. Together, they consider whether ancient images of radiant saints, halos, flames, and garments of light offer symbolic parallels to modern questions about mitochondria, meditation, compassion, and consciousness.
The episode then moves into AI, Neuralink, biohacking, and transhumanism. William explains why his position on human enhancement has evolved. Once firmly opposed to transhumanism, he now believes the issue demands a deeper question: What kind of beings are we trying to become? He considers who controls technology, what values guide it, and whether it expands or diminishes human potential.
William repeatedly returns to fear as a barrier to transformation. Ashley brings the discussion into everyday life by sharing a family conflict in which he paused before reacting. That moment changed the emotional energy in the room. For William, this is where the light body becomes practical: transformation appears in the space between impulse and response, in greater compassion, and in the ability to stop repeating old patterns.
This episode explores:
• William Henry’s meaning of the light body and rainbow light body
• The Psychedelic Christ and ancient Christianity
• Jesus, transfiguration, the Essenes, and the robe of light
• The candle, spinal cord, pineal gland, and inner illumination
• Biophotonic emission, mitochondria, and human luminosity
• Gnostic Christianity, Tibetan teachings, Egypt, and Sumer
• AI, Neuralink, transhumanism, and human enhancement
• Moving beyond fear through awareness and conscious response
Whether you are interested in William Henry, The Psychedelic Christ, spiritual awakening, alternative history, consciousness studies, Christian mysticism, ancient wisdom, biohacking, or human evolution, this conversation offers a provocative way to reconsider what transformation may mean.
Listen to explore the possibility that humanity’s oldest spiritual traditions and newest technologies are asking the same essential question: What are we becoming?
What Near-Death Experiences Reveal About Consciousness with Dr. Eben Alexander09/09/2026 | 1h 4 mins.What happens to consciousness when the brain can no longer function? In this episode of The Biohacking Standards, Ashley Grace sits down with Dr. Eben Alexander—neurosurgeon, near-death experiencer, and author of Proof of Heaven—for a conversation about near-death experiences, the nature of consciousness, life after death, meditation, healing, and the possibility that reality is more expansive than the material world we see.
Before his own near-death experience, Dr. Alexander viewed consciousness through the conventional lens of neuroscience. That changed when a rare case of bacterial meningoencephalitis sent him into a prolonged coma and severely compromised his brain. During that time, he says he experienced vivid realms that felt more real than ordinary waking life: an initial state he calls the “Earthworm’s Eye View,” a luminous realm known as the Gateway Valley, and a deeper core characterized by infinite darkness, spiritual presence, and overwhelming divine love.
Dr. Alexander explains why the documented severity of his illness forced him to reconsider the belief that the brain produces consciousness. He now proposes that the brain may function more like a filter or interface—shaping our experience of consciousness without creating it. He explores what this idea could mean for neuroscience, memory, personal identity, quantum physics, and our understanding of death.
The discussion also examines life reviews, one of the most frequently reported features of near-death experiences. Drawing on the work of psychiatrist and NDE researcher Dr. Bruce Greyson, Dr. Alexander describes accounts in which people relive events while also experiencing the emotional impact of their actions from another person’s point of view. Rather than portraying this process as punishment, he sees it as a powerful lesson in empathy, responsibility, interconnectedness, and the importance of how we treat one another.
This episode is not only about what may happen after death. It is about how an expanded view of consciousness can change the way we live now. Dr. Alexander discusses shared death experiences, terminal lucidity, reincarnation research, telepathy, spontaneous remission, and other phenomena he believes challenge a strictly materialist model of the mind.
For listeners interested in practical ways to explore consciousness, Dr. Alexander shares how meditation, centering prayer, breath awareness, binaural beats, and sound-based brainwave entrainment may help quiet the mind’s constant internal narration—the “annoying roommate,” as he calls it. He explains how setting a clear intention and entering a calm, receptive state can create space for insight without trying to force a mystical experience. He also discusses Sacred Acoustics and references pilot research examining its possible effect on anxiety symptoms.
At the center of the conversation is a simple but profound possibility: we may be more than our physical bodies, and consciousness may not end when the brain stops working. For Dr. Alexander, this is not a reason to withdraw from life. It makes this life more meaningful. Our choices, relationships, attention, compassion, and capacity to love become part of a much larger process of learning and growth.
Whether you are fascinated by near-death experiences, skeptical but curious about life after death, interested in the mind-body connection, or exploring meditation and spiritual awakening, this conversation offers a thoughtful entry point into some of humanity’s oldest questions. Can consciousness exist beyond the brain? Is time as fixed as it appears? What can life reviews teach us about empathy? And can we access deeper awareness without coming close to death?
Listen now for a compelling exploration of NDEs, consciousness beyond the brain, neuroscience and spirituality, meditation, healing, quantum reality, and what Dr. Eben Alexander believes his experience reveals about who we are—and why love may be the most important truth of all.
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About The Biohacking Standards
The Biohacking Standards is your evidence-based, spirit-forward guide to mastering the human body, mind, and consciousness. Hosted by Ashley Grace — category creator, wellness pioneer, and former Founding CMO of Charlotte’s Web — this podcast cuts through the noise to deliver what actually moves the needle on human performance, longevity, and vitality.We start where every serious biohacker must: the fundamentals. Before a single supplement, wearable, or protocol, the non-negotiables rule.Nutrition and diet — how food is information, not just fuel, and how metabolic health is the foundation of everything.Movement and exercise — from zone 2 cardio and strength training to NEAT, VO2 max, and the hormetic stress that makes us stronger.Sleep optimization — the master recovery protocol, where circadian rhythm, deep sleep architecture, and HRV tell the full story of your health.Meditation, prayer, and mindfulness — because coherent brainwave states, nervous system regulation, and spiritual alignment aren’t soft science; they are the operating system beneath every other upgrade.Once the foundation is locked, The Biohacking Standards goes deep.Cellular & Metabolic Optimization — mitochondrial health, NAD+ pathways, autophagy, fasting protocols, ketosis, metabolic flexibility, and the emerging science of longevity compounds like rapamycin, metformin, and peptides.Hormones & Endocrine Health — testosterone, estrogen, cortisol, thyroid, insulin, GLP-1, and the precise levers that govern energy, mood, body composition, and aging.Gut & Microbiome Science — the gut-brain axis, psychobiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, leaky gut, and how your microbiome controls immunity, mental health, and inflammation.Neuroscience & Cognitive Performance — nootropics, neuroplasticity, flow states, psychedelic-assisted therapy, breathwork, and the frontier of brain optimization including neurofeedback and transcranial stimulation.Quantum Biology & Energy Medicine — the science of light, frequency, and vibration as it applies to human health. Red and near-infrared light therapy, grounding, structured water, circadian light exposure, and the emerging field of bioelectric medicine — areas where innovators like Vyvata are redefining what wellness technology can do.Longevity & Age Reversal — epigenetic clocks, senolytics, stem cell therapy, exosomes, telomere science, and the protocols that the world’s top longevity researchers are using right now.Wearables, Devices & Diagnostics — continuous glucose monitors, Oura Ring, WHOOP, hyperbaric oxygen, red light panels, PEMF, cold plunge, sauna, and how to stack these tools intelligently once the fundamentals are dialed in.Consciousness, Spirituality & Human Potential — because peak performance is not just biological. We explore the intersection of science and spirit: heart coherence, HeartMath, plant medicine, expanded states of awareness, and what it means to optimize not just the body but the soul.Each episode brings world-class guests — researchers, physicians, athletes, founders, healers, and innovators — alongside solo deep dives that translate complex science into clear, actionable insight.The Biohacking Standards is for the high performer who knows that elite health is not a destination but a daily practice. Whether you are brand new to biohacking or stacking advanced protocols, you will find your standard here.Subscribe. Optimize. Elevate.Podcast website
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