What happens to consciousness when the brain can no longer function? In this episode of The Biohacking Standards, Ashley Grace sits down with Dr. Eben Alexander—neurosurgeon, near-death experiencer, and author of Proof of Heaven—for a conversation about near-death experiences, the nature of consciousness, life after death, meditation, healing, and the possibility that reality is more expansive than the material world we see.



Before his own near-death experience, Dr. Alexander viewed consciousness through the conventional lens of neuroscience. That changed when a rare case of bacterial meningoencephalitis sent him into a prolonged coma and severely compromised his brain. During that time, he says he experienced vivid realms that felt more real than ordinary waking life: an initial state he calls the “Earthworm’s Eye View,” a luminous realm known as the Gateway Valley, and a deeper core characterized by infinite darkness, spiritual presence, and overwhelming divine love.



Dr. Alexander explains why the documented severity of his illness forced him to reconsider the belief that the brain produces consciousness. He now proposes that the brain may function more like a filter or interface—shaping our experience of consciousness without creating it. He explores what this idea could mean for neuroscience, memory, personal identity, quantum physics, and our understanding of death.

The discussion also examines life reviews, one of the most frequently reported features of near-death experiences. Drawing on the work of psychiatrist and NDE researcher Dr. Bruce Greyson, Dr. Alexander describes accounts in which people relive events while also experiencing the emotional impact of their actions from another person’s point of view. Rather than portraying this process as punishment, he sees it as a powerful lesson in empathy, responsibility, interconnectedness, and the importance of how we treat one another.



This episode is not only about what may happen after death. It is about how an expanded view of consciousness can change the way we live now. Dr. Alexander discusses shared death experiences, terminal lucidity, reincarnation research, telepathy, spontaneous remission, and other phenomena he believes challenge a strictly materialist model of the mind.



For listeners interested in practical ways to explore consciousness, Dr. Alexander shares how meditation, centering prayer, breath awareness, binaural beats, and sound-based brainwave entrainment may help quiet the mind’s constant internal narration—the “annoying roommate,” as he calls it. He explains how setting a clear intention and entering a calm, receptive state can create space for insight without trying to force a mystical experience. He also discusses Sacred Acoustics and references pilot research examining its possible effect on anxiety symptoms.



At the center of the conversation is a simple but profound possibility: we may be more than our physical bodies, and consciousness may not end when the brain stops working. For Dr. Alexander, this is not a reason to withdraw from life. It makes this life more meaningful. Our choices, relationships, attention, compassion, and capacity to love become part of a much larger process of learning and growth.

Whether you are fascinated by near-death experiences, skeptical but curious about life after death, interested in the mind-body connection, or exploring meditation and spiritual awakening, this conversation offers a thoughtful entry point into some of humanity’s oldest questions. Can consciousness exist beyond the brain? Is time as fixed as it appears? What can life reviews teach us about empathy? And can we access deeper awareness without coming close to death?



Listen now for a compelling exploration of NDEs, consciousness beyond the brain, neuroscience and spirituality, meditation, healing, quantum reality, and what Dr. Eben Alexander believes his experience reveals about who we are—and why love may be the most important truth of all.