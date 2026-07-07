A 105-degree fever, weeks of rapid weight loss, and no clear answers sent Dr. John Maltby down a path he never expected. One chiropractic visit changed everything and that moment eventually led him to 48 years in practice and a new role as Secretary General of the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC). We sit down with John to hear the full story, from a teenage health crisis to building a long-term practice in a small farming community, and why he believes chiropractic’s impact grows when we stay focused on results that matter to real people.



We also get specific about what the WFC actually does and why its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) is such a big deal for global health. John breaks down how the WFC represents chiropractic to the WHO, helps open doors with governments and health leaders, and supports a simple vision: access to chiropractic care for all people, of all ages, in all nations. Along the way, we talk about the profession’s biggest obstacle: internal division that confuses the message when the world is asking one question, “How can you help our people be healthy?”



From low back pain as a leading cause of disability worldwide to the everyday goal of staying mobile as we age, we connect chiropractic, rehabilitation, and quality of life. John also shares why the adjustment remains the profession’s unique core, plus an exciting look at sports chiropractic momentum and how close chiropractic is to being part of every Olympic team. Subscribe, share this with a colleague or patient, and leave a review, what do you think chiropractic should be known for globally?

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