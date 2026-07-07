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43 episodes
- What should a chiropractic education guarantee when a student finally walks across the stage: seat time, or real competence? We sit down with Dr. Deb Bushway, president of Northwestern Health Sciences University, to get specific about what “practice-ready” actually means and why outcomes like graduation rates and chiropractic board pass rates are still the clearest promise a program can make to students and the public. Along the way, we talk candidly about how easily education can drift into tradition instead of measurable skill.
We also go straight at a pain point every new chiropractor recognizes: business readiness. Great clinicians can still struggle with pricing, cash flow, staffing, and the day-to-day reality of private practice. Dr. Bushway explains an approach built for how people learn and when they need the information: online practice management modules reinforced throughout school, plus free access after graduation when the lessons finally feel urgent and practical.
Then we zoom out to the bigger system shaping chiropractic training: the relationship between academic programs, accreditation, licensing boards, and the NBCE. We discuss why standardization matters, why hours are a shaky proxy for learning, and how competency-based education could raise clarity and quality across the profession. We also share a powerful VA story that shows how integrative care can shift minds fast when results are undeniable. If you found this useful, subscribe, share the episode with a colleague, and leave a quick review with your biggest takeaway.
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- AI is rewriting healthcare while most clinics are still trying to survive the front desk rush, insurance friction, and an endless admin pile. We sit down with Dr. Jay Greenstein, a chiropractor, entrepreneur, and digital health builder, to talk about what it really takes to grow a modern chiropractic practice without losing your values or your sanity.
We start with Dr. Greenstein's guiding philosophy of kindness and his drive for justice, then get honest about leadership mistakes that nearly every clinic owner makes. Culture is not a poster on the wall. We explain how hiring for core values, building a repeatable recruiting and onboarding process, and putting the team first creates a better patient experience and a business that can actually scale. We also break down autonomy, mastery, and purpose as a practical framework for keeping purpose from getting crushed by daily chaos.
Then we zoom out to the biggest shift in chiropractic practice management right now: AI in healthcare and digital health. Dr. Greenstein shares why “learn, play, implement” beats fear and procrastination, plus concrete starting points with tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and more. We also talk patient engagement between visits, remote therapeutic monitoring, and why at-home care is becoming the expectation, especially for older adults focused on mobility and independence.
If you want clearer systems, better leadership, and a realistic path to adopting AI without the hype, this conversation is for you. Subscribe, share this with a colleague, and leave a review with the one idea you are going to implement this week.
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- A 105-degree fever, weeks of rapid weight loss, and no clear answers sent Dr. John Maltby down a path he never expected. One chiropractic visit changed everything and that moment eventually led him to 48 years in practice and a new role as Secretary General of the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC). We sit down with John to hear the full story, from a teenage health crisis to building a long-term practice in a small farming community, and why he believes chiropractic’s impact grows when we stay focused on results that matter to real people.
We also get specific about what the WFC actually does and why its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) is such a big deal for global health. John breaks down how the WFC represents chiropractic to the WHO, helps open doors with governments and health leaders, and supports a simple vision: access to chiropractic care for all people, of all ages, in all nations. Along the way, we talk about the profession’s biggest obstacle: internal division that confuses the message when the world is asking one question, “How can you help our people be healthy?”
From low back pain as a leading cause of disability worldwide to the everyday goal of staying mobile as we age, we connect chiropractic, rehabilitation, and quality of life. John also shares why the adjustment remains the profession’s unique core, plus an exciting look at sports chiropractic momentum and how close chiropractic is to being part of every Olympic team. Subscribe, share this with a colleague or patient, and leave a review, what do you think chiropractic should be known for globally?
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- Chiropractic can change a person’s life in one visit, but can the profession deliver that kind of result reliably when a practice grows beyond one doctor? I sit down with Dr. Sam Wang to unpack the uncomfortable truth that scaling chiropractic clinics exposes: the variable is often not whether chiropractic works, but whether our systems make outcomes consistent and trainable.
We trace Dr. Wang’s path from a car accident and a first adjustment that erased severe pain to building a multi-location model, then connect the dots to an unexpected influence: restaurant operations. Corporate chains succeed because training is standardized, roles are clear, and processes run the same way every day. We explore how that mindset translates to chiropractic practice management, from front desk workflows and documentation to technique consistency across associates, plus why instrument adjusting appealed as a way to create reproducible force and predictable results.
The conversation also gets real about the modern landscape: consolidation in healthcare, heavier compliance demands, IT and cybersecurity concerns, and why “be a great clinician and a great entrepreneur” is often too much for one person. For students and new grads, we dig into the job market, the lack of standardized associate contracts, and the weight of student loan debt that can reach $250,000 to $400,000. Dr. Wang explains why structured groups and formalized postgraduate training can bridge the experience gap while protecting patient trust.
If you care about standardized chiropractic care, multi-doctor clinic consistency, and building a career that does not collapse under complexity, you will take a lot from this one. Subscribe, share it with a student or associate, and leave a review with your biggest takeaway.
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- Seconds decide futures when a stroke strikes, and the biggest lifesaver isn’t a gadget—it’s knowing what to do first. We sit down with nurse practitioner and stroke program leader Euly Smith to unpack the exact steps that protect brain tissue, open doors to modern treatments, and turn a terrifying moment into a survivable story. If you’ve ever wondered how to tell dizziness from danger, or whether driving yourself helps, this conversation gives you a clear plan.
We start with what stroke really is—a brain attack caused by either a burst vessel or a blocked artery—and the B.E.F.A.S.T checklist that anyone can memorize: balance changes, vision loss, facial droop, arm or leg weakness or numbness, speech trouble, and time to call 911. Euly explains why paramedics matter more than car keys: EMS pre-alerts stroke centers, bypasses unprepared hospitals, and gets you straight to imaging. We also dig into the rise of stroke in younger adults and the overlooked risk drivers behind it, from hypertension and high cholesterol to diabetes, smoking, substance use, and undiagnosed sleep apnea.
From there, we explore treatment windows and what “time is brain” actually means. You’ll learn when clot-busting medication can dissolve small-vessel clots, why large-vessel blockages need mechanical thrombectomy, and how specialized biplane imaging suites guide catheters to remove clots at their source. We tackle dangerous myths—like waiting out symptoms or taking aspirin—and reframe TIAs as urgent warnings you can act on. Euly shares the smart questions to bring to your next checkup about AFib screening, blood pressure, glucose control, and sleep studies, plus the community programs that support survivors and families after discharge.
Walk away with a practical, memorable action plan: recognize B.E.F.A.S.T , call 911, request a stroke-certified center, and follow up on your personal risk profile. If this episode helps one person catch a stroke sooner, it was worth every minute. Subscribe, share with someone you love, and leave a review telling us which takeaway you’ll act on today.
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About Activate Your Practice Podcast
The Activate Your Practice Podcast is hosted by the Chairman & Founder of Activator Methods, Dr. Arlan Fuhr. This podcast will cover a variety of subjects. Dr. Fuhr will interview guests from different backgrounds and professions, as well as talk about his 50+ years in chiropractic care.Podcast website
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