Colleen describes her decades long journey to better health.
12/09/2025 | 10 mins.
Woman's amazing journey to great health, inspiring, instructive, motivational
Ask an Expert- An easy way to start stretching today to improve your health
12/01/2025 | 18 mins.
In this conversation, John Jesse and Shay Potter discuss the critical roles of flexibility and mobility in health, particularly as we age. Shay explains the benefits of stretching, including improved cardiovascular health, better posture, and enhanced sleep quality. They also delve into how aging impacts flexibility and mobility, emphasizing that it's never too late to start stretching. Additionally, Shay introduces PNF stretching, a technique that enhances flexibility and proprioception, which is vital for balance. The conversation concludes with practical advice on hydration and movement as essential components of health.takeawaysFlexibility and mobility are essential for overall health.Stretching improves cardiovascular health and blood flow.Aging leads to a decrease in muscle mass and flexibility.It's never too late to start stretching for better health.Five minutes of stretching can enhance sleep quality.PNF stretching helps override the stretch reflex for better results.Hydration is crucial for muscle and connective tissue function.Regular stretching can improve posture and alignment.Stretching can help with blood sugar regulation.Incorporating movement into daily routines is vital for longevity.flexibility, mobility, stretching, aging, health, PNF stretching, exercise, wellness, fitness, blood flow
Get the truth about GLP-1 weight loss drugs from a doctor
12/01/2025 | 22 mins.
Dr. Karen Radley discussesGLP-1 drugs, their risks,and the importance of understanding the side effects and the long-term implications of using these medications, while also highlighting alternatives to weight loss.TakeawaysGLP-1 drugs are primarily used for diabetes and obesity.They stimulate insulin production and reduce appetite.Patients with a BMI over 30 or comorbidities may benefit most.Side effects include gastrointestinal issues and potential long-term risks.Many patients stop using GLP-1 drugs due to side effects.Weight regain is common after discontinuation of GLP-1 medications.Diet and exercise remain crucial for sustainable weight loss.Accountability in weight management programs enhances success.Societal factors contribute to the obesity crisis, including diet change
John Jesse's Health Continuum