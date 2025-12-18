Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsHealth & WellnessJohn Jesse's Health Continuum
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
John Jesse's Health Continuum
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

John Jesse's Health Continuum

John Jesse
Health & WellnessAlternative Health
John Jesse's Health Continuum
Latest episode

38 episodes

  • John Jesse's Health Continuum

    Colleen describes her decades long journey to better health.

    12/09/2025 | 10 mins.

    Woman's amazing journey to great health, inspiring, instructive, motivational

  • John Jesse's Health Continuum

    Woman's amazing journey to great health, inspiring, instructive, motivational

    12/09/2025 | 10 mins.

    Woman's amazing journey to great health, inspiring, instructive, motivational

  • John Jesse's Health Continuum

    Ask an Expert- An easy way to start stretching today to improve your health

    12/01/2025 | 18 mins.

    In this conversation, John Jesse and Shay Potter discuss the critical roles of flexibility and mobility in health, particularly as we age. Shay explains the benefits of stretching, including improved cardiovascular health, better posture, and enhanced sleep quality. They also delve into how aging impacts flexibility and mobility, emphasizing that it's never too late to start stretching. Additionally, Shay introduces PNF stretching, a technique that enhances flexibility and proprioception, which is vital for balance. The conversation concludes with practical advice on hydration and movement as essential components of health.takeawaysFlexibility and mobility are essential for overall health.Stretching improves cardiovascular health and blood flow.Aging leads to a decrease in muscle mass and flexibility.It's never too late to start stretching for better health.Five minutes of stretching can enhance sleep quality.PNF stretching helps override the stretch reflex for better results.Hydration is crucial for muscle and connective tissue function.Regular stretching can improve posture and alignment.Stretching can help with blood sugar regulation.Incorporating movement into daily routines is vital for longevity.flexibility, mobility, stretching, aging, health, PNF stretching, exercise, wellness, fitness, blood flow

  • John Jesse's Health Continuum

    Stretching-learn how to get started from an Expert, easy and powerful

    12/01/2025 | 18 mins.

    In this conversation, John Jesse and Shay Potter discuss the critical roles of flexibility and mobility in health, particularly as we age. Shay explains the benefits of stretching, including improved cardiovascular health, better posture, and enhanced sleep quality. They also delve into how aging impacts flexibility and mobility, emphasizing that it's never too late to start stretching. Additionally, Shay introduces PNF stretching, a technique that enhances flexibility and proprioception, which is vital for balance. The conversation concludes with practical advice on hydration and movement as essential components of health.takeawaysFlexibility and mobility are essential for overall health.Stretching improves cardiovascular health and blood flow.Aging leads to a decrease in muscle mass and flexibility.It's never too late to start stretching for better health.Five minutes of stretching can enhance sleep quality.PNF stretching helps override the stretch reflex for better results.Hydration is crucial for muscle and connective tissue function.Regular stretching can improve posture and alignment.Stretching can help with blood sugar regulation.Incorporating movement into daily routines is vital for longevity.flexibility, mobility, stretching, aging, health, PNF stretching, exercise, wellness, fitness, blood flow

  • John Jesse's Health Continuum

    Get the truth about GLP-1 weight loss drugs from a doctor

    12/01/2025 | 22 mins.

    Dr. Karen Radley discussesGLP-1 drugs, their  risks,and the importance of understanding the side effects and the long-term implications of using these medications, while also highlighting alternatives to weight loss.TakeawaysGLP-1 drugs are primarily used for diabetes and obesity.They stimulate insulin production and reduce appetite.Patients with a BMI over 30 or comorbidities may benefit most.Side effects include gastrointestinal issues and potential long-term risks.Many patients stop using GLP-1 drugs due to side effects.Weight regain is common after discontinuation of GLP-1 medications.Diet and exercise remain crucial for sustainable weight loss.Accountability in weight management programs enhances success.Societal factors contribute to the obesity crisis, including diet change

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About John Jesse's Health Continuum

Welcome to John Jesse’s Health Continuum where you will find information, motivation and support on your personal journey to better health. If you are tired of all the confusion and the experts trying to sell you the solution, this is the place for you. We will get straight answers from the experts with the current research and visit with regular folks like you who are finding success in making improvements in their health. Come join us-- you will be glad you did.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessAlternative HealthFitness

Listen to John Jesse's Health Continuum, Passion Struck with John R. Miles and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/20/2025 - 10:57:24 PM