On this week’s episode, pediatrician Dr. Brian Thornburg shares insights from his 20 years of experience, including his work as a forensic reviewer of child sexual exploitation cases and his decision to stop carrying vaccines in his practice.







(00:00) Introduction to Dr. Brian Thornburg



(02:25) Medical Training and Indoctrination in Pediatrics



(09:07) The Vaccine Literature Families Brought Dr. Thornburg



(22:10) Where Pediatricians Get Their Vaccine Knowledge



(31:25) Dr. Thornburg’s Experience as a Child Abuse Doctor



(46:32) “This Is How I Describe an Adjuvant to a Family”



(53:05) Pediatricians Being a Product of Their Training



(1:00:20) The Reality of Vaccine Transmission and Efficacy



(1:08:20) DTP, the Addition of Adjuvants to Vaccines, and the Lack of Safety Studies



(1:13:56) Long-Term Effects of Vaccination



(1:18:40) Critique of Danish Vaccine Study



(1:30:12) Parental Perspectives on Vaccination and Distrust in Medical “Authorities”



(1:39:40) Why the Billionaires in His Practice Do Not Take Vaccines



(1:41:53) Three Categories of Vaccines



(1:48:42) The Role of Parental Influence and Emotional Factors



(2:01:17) Navigating Vaccine Decisions and Parental Education