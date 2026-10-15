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13 episodes
- On this week’s episode, pediatrician Dr. Brian Thornburg shares insights from his 20 years of experience, including his work as a forensic reviewer of child sexual exploitation cases and his decision to stop carrying vaccines in his practice.
(00:00) Introduction to Dr. Brian Thornburg
(02:25) Medical Training and Indoctrination in Pediatrics
(09:07) The Vaccine Literature Families Brought Dr. Thornburg
(22:10) Where Pediatricians Get Their Vaccine Knowledge
(31:25) Dr. Thornburg’s Experience as a Child Abuse Doctor
(46:32) “This Is How I Describe an Adjuvant to a Family”
(53:05) Pediatricians Being a Product of Their Training
(1:00:20) The Reality of Vaccine Transmission and Efficacy
(1:08:20) DTP, the Addition of Adjuvants to Vaccines, and the Lack of Safety Studies
(1:13:56) Long-Term Effects of Vaccination
(1:18:40) Critique of Danish Vaccine Study
(1:30:12) Parental Perspectives on Vaccination and Distrust in Medical “Authorities”
(1:39:40) Why the Billionaires in His Practice Do Not Take Vaccines
(1:41:53) Three Categories of Vaccines
(1:48:42) The Role of Parental Influence and Emotional Factors
(2:01:17) Navigating Vaccine Decisions and Parental Education
- Dr. Sabine Hazan, a gastroenterologist, explores the critical role of gut health, not losing any of her thousands of COVID patients, the science behind fecal transplants, and the connection between bifidobacteria and mental health.
(00:00) Introduction to Dr. Sabine Hazan
(01:31) The Science of Fecal Transplants
(05:47) Understanding the Microbiome
(13:21) Environmental Microbes and Immunity
(23:54) The Gut Battle: Good vs. Bad Bacteria
(26:20) Bifidobacteria: The Key Microbe
(29:47) Bifidobacteria and Autism
(42:07) FDA Regulations and Research Challenges
(45:49) The Impact of Modernity on Microbiome Health
(51:24) Methylene Blue Effects on Bifidobacteria
(1:01:02) During COVID, “No One Died on My Shift”
(1:07:32) Bad Protocols During COVID
(1:18:29) Addressing the Crisis in Children’s Health
- A pediatrician with 10 years of experience shares his experience practicing in California, the outcomes among his vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, issuing medical exemptions, and why physicians fear sharing the outcome among their vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.
(00:00) Introducing Dr. Joel Warsh
(03:27) Unvaccinated vs. Vaccinated Children
(05:55) Health Outcomes of the Unvaccinated
(14:56) The Cost-Benefit Analysis of Vaccination
(17:41) Censorship and Speaking Out
(20:50) Real-Life Stories: Medical Exemptions and Their Implications
(24:42) Challenges in Medical Exemptions and Parental Rights
(33:45) The Explosion of Chronic Health Conditions
(39:24) Who is Most likely Not to Vaccinate
(49:58) Reclaiming the Label Antivaxxer
(57:51) The Argument Around Mandates
(1:06:52) The Challenge of Vaccine Studies
(1:10:27) The Rise of Vaccine-Injured Parents
(1:12:22) The Role of Informed Consent in Vaccination
(1:22:59) Trusting Primary Sources for Vaccine Information
(1:30:24) The Courage to Speak Out Against Medical Norms
(1:32:28) Hope for Change in Vaccine Policy
- California pediatrician shares his professional experience of the risks and benefits of vaccinating and not vaccinating children.
(00:00) Introduction to Dr. Bob Sears
(03:38) Outcomes of Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Children in His 30,000+ Practice
(09:12) The Irony of Vaccination and Chronic Illness
(15:40) A Child on the CDC Schedule: 1986 vs. Today
(20:05) Vaccines Design to Modify the Immune System
(34:26) Understanding Vaccine Efficacy and Transmission
(48:22) Pediatric Experiences: Unvaccinated Patients and Disease Outcomes
(1:00:06) Health Benefits of Natural Infections
(1:10:43) The Impact of Vaccination on Herd Immunity
(1:12:28) Revising Vaccine Schedules: A Shift in Perspective
(1:18:28) Pediatric Experience with Unvaccinated Families
(1:22:40) The Shift in Parental Attitudes Towards Vaccination
(1:30:09) Infectious Disease Research and Real Data
(1:36:22) The Vaccination Shift and Parental Choices
- Congressman Biggs proposed bills to eliminate mask and vaccine mandates, and push transparency, and he is now running for Governor of Arizona! You can support his run at biggsforarizona.com Help keep America free! And I think you will enjoy our discussion...
(00:00) Introduction to Congressman Biggs
(02:54) Constitutional Rights and Federal Overreach
(09:58) Fauci, Power, and Conflicts of Interest
(14:28) Bureaucratic Stasis and the Deep State
(20:44) Reforming America's Most Powerful Health Agencies
(28:17) The Challenge of Reducing Government Size
(34:14) Special Interests, Lobbying, and Legislative Gridlock
(38:32) Monopolies and Their Impact on Competition and Consumers
(46:10) How Regulations Can Distort Free Markets
(50:36) Regulated vs Unregulated FDA Products
(53:43) Three Arizona Bills Vetoed by Governor Hobbs
(1:04:58) Andy Biggs' Plan for Arizona's Future
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