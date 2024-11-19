Andy Mant: The Best-Kept Wellness Technologies Used Daily By The Healthiest & Wealthiest Celebrities
Every cell in your body has its own clock, and that clock is deeply affected by light—a fact most of us overlook.After struggling with poor sleep and weight gain, Andy Mant took matters into his own hands. This led to the creation of BON CHARGE, a wellness company that optimizes technology for better health, sleep, and longevity. From blue light-blocking glasses to flicker-free light bulbs and red light therapy, Andy's solutions are designed to help people thrive in the modern world while staying connected to nature’s rhythms.In today’s episode, Andy explains the journey from personal struggle to founding BON CHARGE, the science behind light’s impact on the body, and how biohacking tools like blue light glasses can help us live longer, healthier lives—all without sacrificing the conveniences of modern life. Tune in to learn how you can harness the right light, reduce harmful exposure, and elevate your wellness game.About Andy MantAndy Mant is the founder and CEO of BON CHARGE, a holistic biohacking and beauty company born out of Australia and expanding globally. Passionate about wellness technology, Andy focuses on optimizing products based on scientific studies to improve sleep, energy, and overall health. His journey from struggling with weight and poor sleep to becoming a leader in the health optimization space is inspiring, and his mission is to make biohacking accessible to the everyday person.“Every cell in your body has its own individual clock, which can be impacted by environmental factors, such as light.” ~ Andy MantResources:Check out his podcasts and talks by searching "Andy Mant + Podcast" on Google.Connect with Andy Mant:Website: https://boncharge.com/ LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/in/andy-mant-a19800297 Connect with Ian Clark:Website: https://shop.activationproducts.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ianclarkactivated/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ianactivated
1:05:50
Mark Attwood: Poet & Pilot Reveals All On Unlocking One’s True Potential Through Fasting, Health, & Sovereignty
Are We Supposed to Live Forever?Do you feel like health advice today is only scratching the surface? It doesn’t have to be that way! There’s a deeper path to health, freedom, and resilience.Mark Attwood, a former RAF pilot, poet, and wellness enthusiast, shares how breaking free from conventional beliefs changed his life. In this episode, he walks us through his unique journey, revealing the transformative power of fasting, natural detoxing, and spiritual self-care. Forget following the mainstream – discover how to live authentically, prioritize holistic health, and nurture your spirit.Tune in to explore how you can empower yourself with the tools to lead a truly healthy, free, and fulfilled life. Real wellness starts from within!About Mark AttwoodMark Attwood is the host of The Mark Attwood Show: Adventures in a Cosmic Suit, where he dives into life’s mysteries, cosmic insights, and the search for purpose. A passionate poet, he gained international recognition during COVID, eventually touring the United States in 2022 as the sole British speaker on Truth Tour 2, delivering his message at 17 venues across 30 days. Known for his candid humor and fearless perspective, Mark continues to challenge the status quo, addressing topics that have seen his show banned on various platforms, yet he remains steadfast in his belief in humanity’s spiritual awakening.Mark’s journey is infused with a blend of humor, boldness, and unwavering optimism. His poetry collection, God Wins: Spiritual War Poetry 2020-22, captures his reflections on the ongoing spiritual battles of our time and is exclusively available on his website. His movie, Where You Attwood? Truth Across America, further documents his journey and message, sharing his belief in humanity's ascent to higher consciousness. For those who want both a thought-provoking read and a conversation starter, his book promises to be as impactful as his words on stage."The healthier you get, the healthier you want to be." ~ Mark AttwoodResourcesWeapons of Mass Protection book by Mark Attwood: https://a.co/d/iJHL8wx Connect with Mark Attwood:Website: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/ Connect with Ian Clark:Website: https://shop.activationproducts.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ianclarkactivated/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ianactivated
52:58
Amita Sharma: Holistic Techniques To Thrive Spiritually, Emotionally, & Physically In A Post-Menopausal World
Do you feel like perimenopause is derailing your life? It doesn’t have to be that way! You can take control, naturally and holistically.Amita Sharma, co-founder of NourishDoc, went from a high-pressure corporate career to becoming a leader in women's wellness. In this episode, Amita breaks down how embracing nutrition, stress management, and emotional self-care can transform perimenopause into an opportunity for growth. Forget about battling your symptoms alone—learn how to feel empowered and confident every day.Join us to explore practical tools to reclaim your energy, manage stress, and discover the beauty of holistic health. The time to care for yourself is now!About Amita SharmaAmita Sharma is a wellness advocate and co-founder of NourishDoc, a platform dedicated to women’s health, especially during transformative life phases like perimenopause. With her own experiences as fuel, Amita brings expertise in holistic lifestyle practices, offering guidance to women on nutrition, self-care, and maintaining balance. "You are worth it. You owe it to yourself. Self-love, love yourself." ~ Amita Sharma-Resources: NourishDoc: https://www.nourishdoc.com -Connect with Amita Sharma: Website: https://www.nourishdoc.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nourish_doc/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nourishdoc YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nourishdoc/ -Connect with Ian Clark:Website: https://shop.activationproducts.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ianclarkactivated/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ianactivated
32:59
Dr. Lana Bach-Morrow: How To Unlock Your Brain’s Full Potential By Leveraging Futuristic Non-Invasive Technologies
Are you curious about a noninvasive brain boost that could enhance memory, reduce anxiety, and improve mental performance? Dr. Lana Morrow shares her revolutionary work in neurotechnology, using noninvasive techniques to achieve life-changing results.Dr. Morrow explains how her THINK system technology stimulates the brain, enhancing focus and memory and even alleviating conditions like PTSD and anxiety. Discover how noninvasive techniques can rewire your brain for peak performance and why optimizing dopamine production might be the key to unlocking your full potential."We're not only recreating neuroplasticity, but we're recreating stem cells right in the cortex. People's IQs grow, and they regain their memory." ~ Dr. Lana Morrow-About Dr. Lana Morrow:Dr. Lana Morrow, Ph.D., is an award-winning functional medicine neuroscientist, founder, and CEO behind the innovative THINK system. As a recognized expert in dopamine, executive functions, and neurotechnology, Dr. Morrow has worked with a diverse clientele, including students, diplomats, European royalty, and Fortune 500 CEOs across Manhattan, Paris, and Rome. Her pioneering approach combines noninvasive neurotechnology to enhance cognitive performance, mood, and attention. She has been featured in prominent media such as The New York Times and RAI 2, and is celebrated for her contributions to brain-computer interfaces and neuroeconomy. Dr. Morrow holds a Ph.D. in cognitive neuroscience from Sapienza University, with postdoctoral training at Mount Sinai and research collaborations with leading global institutions.-ResourcesTHINK system: https://thinkInterfaces.com -Connect with Dr. Lana Morrow:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drlanamorrow/ -Connect with Ian Clark:Website: https://shop.activationproducts.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ianclarkactivated/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ianactivated
58:36
Dr. Robert Love: Neuroscientist Reveals Hidden Connection Between Diet, Inflammation, & Memory Loss
Preventing Alzheimer’s disease starts at home—and Dr. Robert Love has made it his life's work. After seeing his own parents struggle with memory loss, Robert shifted gears from ADHD coaching to Alzheimer’s prevention. Fast forward a few years, and he's now educating millions about the brain and how to protect it from degeneration.In this episode, Dr. Robert Love shares how his mission to save his parents led to building a 5-million-strong following, and why brain health isn’t just about supplements or diets—it’s about changing how we live. Tune in to learn more about what you can do today to reduce your risks of dementia, plus the 5 best brain supplements you should be taking!About Dr. Robert LoveDr. Robert Love is a neuroscientist dedicated to preventing Alzheimer's disease through science-backed research and practical lifestyle changes. Inspired by his personal experiences with family members suffering from cognitive decline, Dr. Love shifted his focus from ADHD to Alzheimer's prevention. He has since become a leading voice in brain health advocacy, educating millions through social media about the critical role of diet, exercise, and supplements in maintaining cognitive health. With a passion for helping others protect their brains, Dr. Love continues to share cutting-edge research and actionable tips to fight Alzheimer’s."If you're alive today, every single ancestor of yours enjoyed moving their body." ~ Dr. Robert Love-Resources:Lion’s Mane Supplement: https://roarlionsmane.net/ -Connect with Dr. Robert Love:Website: https://roarlionsmane.net/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@robertwblove Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/robertwblove/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobertWBLove/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertWBLove/about -Connect with Ian Clark:Website: https://shop.activationproducts.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ianclarkactivated/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ianactivated
