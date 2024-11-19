Mark Attwood: Poet & Pilot Reveals All On Unlocking One’s True Potential Through Fasting, Health, & Sovereignty

Are We Supposed to Live Forever?Do you feel like health advice today is only scratching the surface? It doesn’t have to be that way! There’s a deeper path to health, freedom, and resilience.Mark Attwood, a former RAF pilot, poet, and wellness enthusiast, shares how breaking free from conventional beliefs changed his life. In this episode, he walks us through his unique journey, revealing the transformative power of fasting, natural detoxing, and spiritual self-care. Forget following the mainstream – discover how to live authentically, prioritize holistic health, and nurture your spirit.Tune in to explore how you can empower yourself with the tools to lead a truly healthy, free, and fulfilled life. Real wellness starts from within!About Mark AttwoodMark Attwood is the host of The Mark Attwood Show: Adventures in a Cosmic Suit, where he dives into life’s mysteries, cosmic insights, and the search for purpose. A passionate poet, he gained international recognition during COVID, eventually touring the United States in 2022 as the sole British speaker on Truth Tour 2, delivering his message at 17 venues across 30 days. Known for his candid humor and fearless perspective, Mark continues to challenge the status quo, addressing topics that have seen his show banned on various platforms, yet he remains steadfast in his belief in humanity’s spiritual awakening.Mark’s journey is infused with a blend of humor, boldness, and unwavering optimism. His poetry collection, God Wins: Spiritual War Poetry 2020-22, captures his reflections on the ongoing spiritual battles of our time and is exclusively available on his website. His movie, Where You Attwood? Truth Across America, further documents his journey and message, sharing his belief in humanity's ascent to higher consciousness. For those who want both a thought-provoking read and a conversation starter, his book promises to be as impactful as his words on stage."The healthier you get, the healthier you want to be." ~ Mark AttwoodResourcesWeapons of Mass Protection book by Mark Attwood: https://a.co/d/iJHL8wx Connect with Mark Attwood:Website: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/ Connect with Ian Clark:Website: https://shop.activationproducts.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ianclarkactivated/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ianactivated