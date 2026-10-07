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Dear Dr. Jen

Ajenda
Health & Wellness
Dear Dr. Jen
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • Dear Dr. Jen

    What Does Prediabetes Really Mean? | Dr. Anne Peters

    10/07/2026 | 50 mins.
    "I'm really worried about a society in which we go on and off these drugs, because people will get sicker and sicker."

    "Dear Dr. Jen, I was just diagnosed with prediabetes. What does this mean?" About 1 in 3 Americans have been told they have prediabetes, and most of them don't get a real answer. To give one, Dr. Jennifer Ashton sits down with Dr. Anne Peters: professor of medicine at USC's Keck School of Medicine, director of the USC Clinical Diabetes Program, one of the people who literally write the diabetes guidelines, and one of the first doctors in the country to prescribe GLP-1s back in 2005. They get into why Anne wants to retire the word "prediabetes," the screening most women with a history of gestational diabetes never get, what continuous glucose monitoring can and can't tell you if you don't have diabetes, and her candid take on GLP-1s for weight loss and wellness.

    Chapters

    (00:00) The question: "I was told I have prediabetes"

    (02:33) How Anne became an endocrinologist

    (08:13) What insulin and hormones actually do

    (10:57) Is a glucose spike after eating bad?

    (13:25) Type 1 vs. type 2: why the labels are confusing

    (16:27) What prediabetes means (and can it be reversed?)

    (21:27) Had gestational diabetes? The yearly screening most women skip

    (24:06) A word from our sponsors: Function Health and Alloy

    (25:50) Whole apple vs. apple juice: why fiber matters

    (28:10) Continuous glucose monitoring without diabetes: what the numbers can and can't tell you

    (31:33) The best breakfast for your blood sugar

    (33:11) How GLP-1s were discovered and first used

    (37:06) Why going on and off GLP-1s is risky

    (43:22) What to do if you have prediabetes

    (47:34) How type 1 diabetes care has changed

    A diagnosis isn't the end of the conversation. It's the start of one. Follow the show so you don't miss an episode, and send me your questions, because this show is built on them.

    For educational and informational purposes only, not medical advice. Please consult with your own physician. No physician-patient relationship is created.

    Follow Dr. Jen:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjashton

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjashton

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjashton

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjashton

    Ajenda on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joinajenda

    Website: https://go.joinajenda.com/ep2-pod-website

    Sign up for Dr. Jen's newsletter: https://go.joinajenda.com/ep2-pod-newsletter
  • Dear Dr. Jen

    Origin Story

    09/25/2026 | 46 mins.
    "The entire floor of the operating room was covered in blood. It's a case I will remember for the rest of my life."

    For almost 20 years, Dr. Jennifer Ashton's job was to distill complex medical topics into 20 to 180 seconds of television. Dear Dr. Jen takes the time limit off. In this first episode, Jen shares the messenger behind the message: how an exhausted young OB-GYN with two small kids and no interest in TV ended up spending 18 years as a network medical correspondent, why that made her a better doctor, and the stories that made the biggest impact.

    Chapters

    (00:00) Welcome to Dear Dr. Jen

    (02:07) How television happened

    (08:59) The stories that made an impact

    (11:45) Eight days in Haiti

    (14:43) COVID from the dining room

    (17:30) Bob Iger's cruise ship question

    (20:33) Losing Rob

    (25:50) Why OB-GYN

    (27:42) Going back to school for nutrition

    (30:14) Classmates with my dad

    (31:03) A delivery in the lobby

    (33:42) The case I'll never forget

    (41:32) What changed after TV

    This one's personal. And it's only the beginning. Follow the show so you don't miss an episode, and send me your questions, because this show is built on them.

    This episode includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you love is struggling, call or text 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, U.S.).

    For educational and informational purposes only, not medical advice. Please consult with your own physician. No physician-patient relationship is created.

    Follow Dr. Jen:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjashton

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjashton

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drjashton

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjashton

    Ajenda on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joinajenda

    Website: https://www.joinajenda.com

    Sign up for Dr. Jen's newsletter: https://www.joinajenda.com/newsletter
  • Dear Dr. Jen

    Origin Story (Trailer)

    09/24/2026 | 10 mins.
    We hope you enjoy this 10-minute trailer of Origin Story before we release our first full episode, coming soon.

    For almost 20 years, Dr. Jennifer Ashton's job was to distill complex medical topics into 20 to 180 seconds of television. Dear Dr. Jen takes the time limit off. In this first look, Jen shares the messenger behind the message: how an exhausted young OB-GYN with two small kids and no interest in TV ended up spending 18 years as a network medical correspondent, why that made her a better doctor, and the stories that made the biggest impact.

    Ajenda: https://joinajenda.com

    Podcast: https://joinajenda.com/podcast

    Dr. Jen on Instagram: https://instagram.com/drjashton

    Dr. Jen on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@drjashton

    Ajenda on Instagram: https://instagram.com/joinajenda

    Chapters

    (00:00) Welcome to Dear Dr. Jen

    (02:07) How television happened

    (07:18) The stories that made an impact
  • Dear Dr. Jen

    Welcome to Dear Dr. Jen

    06/04/2026 | 0 mins.
    Dr. Jen Ashton, MD breaks down what the research actually says about women’s health — no noise, no filler, just science you can use. After 12 years as ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent, she’s done with two-minute segments. Now there’s no time limit.
    Board-certified OB-GYN and Obesity Medicine physician. Master’s in Nutrition. She’s the doctor who connects the dots.
    Each week, Dr. Jen:
    Busts the myths your doctor never corrected
    Walks through the studies behind the headlines
    Delivers real answers on hormones, nutrition, weight & longevity
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About Dear Dr. Jen
Dr. Jen Ashton, MD breaks down what the research actually says about women’s health—no noise, no filler, just science you can use. After 12 years as ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent, she’s done with two-minute segments. Now there’s no time limit. Board-certified in OB-GYN and Obesity Medicine with a Master’s in Nutrition, she’s the doctor who connects the dots. Weekly: myths, research, hormones, nutrition, weight, and longevity. For educational and informational purposes only, not medical advice. Please consult your own physician. No physician-patient relationship is created.
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Health & Wellness

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