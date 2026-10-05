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EmPowered Radio

Emma Montgomery
EducationFitness
EmPowered Radio
Latest episode

192 episodes

  • EmPowered Radio

    You Got Your Dream Body. Now How Do You Keep It?

    10/05/2026 | 17 mins.
    In this episode of Empowered Radio, Emma tackles the question every woman chasing a fitness goal needs to answer: If you woke up with your dream body today, would you actually know what to do tomorrow? Emma breaks down why so many women excel at losing weight but struggle to keep it off, shares her own all-or-nothing dieting experience from competition prep, and offers three practical questions to help you build habits during fat loss that actually transfer to maintenance.

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    HAPI supplements (Final Sale: up to 70% off!)
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  • EmPowered Radio

    Are You More Loyal to Your Discomfort Than Your Goals?

    09/28/2026 | 17 mins.
    Emma challenges listeners to examine why they feel stuck in their fitness and nutrition journeys. The core idea: we often become more loyal to the discomfort we already know than to the goals we say we want. Emma breaks down how the brain's craving for predictability keeps us repeating familiar but unhelpful patterns, why discomfort exists on both sides of every meaningful decision, and how taking action — not waiting for confidence — is what actually creates change. She closes with three reflection questions to help listeners identify their familiar discomfort, name the new discomfort they've been avoiding, and commit to one small, repeatable action.
    Apply for coaching 
    Join the Monthly Membership 
    Join the waitlist for the next Challenge
    HAPI supplements (Final Sale: up to 70% off!)
    Submit a question for the podcast 
    The EmPowered Community free Facebook group 
    Follow Emma on Instagram
    Follow Emma on Facebook
  • EmPowered Radio

    10 Fitness + Nutrition Rules That Keep Me Consistent

    09/21/2026 | 21 mins.
    Emma shares her 10 personal fitness and nutrition SOPs (standard operating procedures) - the rules that keep her consistent without relying on motivation. From never missing twice to eating the same core meals, following the plan instead of your mood, and understanding that maintenance is part of the strategy, Emma breaks down each principle with real-life examples from her own journey. Whether you're just starting out or looking to stay on track during a busy season, these practical rules remove the guesswork and help you show up for yourself every day.
    Apply for coaching 
    Join the Monthly Membership 
    Join the waitlist for the next Challenge
    HAPI supplements (Final Sale: up to 70% off!)
    Submit a question for the podcast 
    The EmPowered Community free Facebook group 
    Follow Emma on Instagram
    Follow Emma on Facebook
  • EmPowered Radio

    Balance Is Earned: The Season of Discipline That Creates Freedom

    09/14/2026 | 12 mins.
    Emma breaks down why real balance isn't something you're handed — it's earned through consistent habits, structure, and delayed gratification. She unpacks the difference between wanting balance and wanting relief from commitment, explains why tracking your food builds long-term intuitive eating skills, and shares how “seasons" of intensity create the foundation for sustainable maintenance. Plus, details on the Rebuild Fall Challenge.
    Apply for coaching 
    Join the Monthly Membership 
    Join the waitlist for the next Challenge
    HAPI supplements (Final Sale: up to 70% off!)
    Submit a question for the podcast 
    The EmPowered Community free Facebook group 
    Follow Emma on Instagram
    Follow Emma on Facebook
  • EmPowered Radio

    Beat Procrastination: Small Steps, Big Momentum

    09/07/2026 | 16 mins.
    Emma breaks down why we keep pushing off the things we want to do — and gives practical, science-backed strategies to build momentum instead of waiting for motivation. She covers the "pebble method" for tackling overwhelming goals, why action creates motivation (not the other way around), and how to use the minimum effective dose to stay consistent even during busy seasons.

    Apply for coaching 
    Join the Monthly Membership 
    Join the waitlist for the next Challenge
    HAPI supplements (Final Sale: up to 70% off!)
    Submit a question for the podcast 
    The EmPowered Community free Facebook group 
    Follow Emma on Instagram
    Follow Emma on Facebook
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About EmPowered Radio
Welcome to EmPowered Radio, a podcast dedicated to educating listeners on all things nutrition, training, mindset, and personal development. Each week, join host Emma Montgomery, founder of Macros with Em, as she empowers you and gives you tangible takeaways to take the guesswork out of your fitness and nutrition.
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EducationFitnessHealth & WellnessNutritionSelf-Improvement

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