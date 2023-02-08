About WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5

About WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5

About WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5

(664)

98.5 The Sports Hub is a premier sports radio station based in Boston, Massachusetts, serving as the flagship station for the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, and New England Revolution. Owned by Beasley Broadcast Group, the station offers a comprehensive lineup of sports talk shows and live game broadcasts.



The weekday programming includes popular shows such as "Toucher & Hardy" in the morning, "Zolak & Bertrand" during midday, and "Felger & Massarotti" in the afternoon.

These programs feature in-depth analysis, interviews, and discussions on the latest sports news and events.



In addition to its on-air content, 98.5 The Sports Hub provides multiple ways for listeners to tune in, including traditional radio, online streaming through their website, mobile apps, and smart speakers.

This accessibility ensures that fans can stay connected to Boston's sports scene wherever they are.



On Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026, the Super Bowl 2026 will be broadcast live on several New England Patriots radio stations, giving fans across New England the chance to follow the biggest game of the NFL season in real time. With live play-by-play coverage, pre-game build-up, expert analysis, and post-game reactions, Patriots fans can experience every moment as their team faces the Seattle Seahawks on football’s biggest stage. Whether at home, in the car, or on the go, radio coverage delivers all the excitement of Super Bowl Sunday.

