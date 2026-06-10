About KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060

About KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060

About KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060

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KDUS 1060 AM, also known as "The Fanatic," is a sports radio station based in Tempe, Arizona, and serving the Phoenix metropolitan area. The station is owned by Hubbard Broadcasting and features a mix of local and national sports programming.



KDUS has a strong focus on Arizona sports teams, particularly the Arizona Cardinals (NFL), Arizona Diamondbacks (MLB), Phoenix Suns (NBA), and Arizona State University Sun Devils (NCAA). The station provides live coverage of games, pre- and post-game analysis, and in-depth discussion and debate about these teams and their respective leagues.



In addition to its coverage of local sports, KDUS also features nationally syndicated programming from ESPN Radio and Fox Sports Radio. The station broadcasts popular shows such as "The Dan Patrick Show," "The Rich Eisen Show," and "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," among others.



One of the station's most popular local shows is "The Drive with Jody Oehler," which airs weekdays from 4-7 PM. The show features lively discussion and debate about the latest sports news and events, as well as interviews with local athletes, coaches, and sports journalists.



KDUS also airs specialty shows on weekends, such as "The Caddy Shack" for golf enthusiasts and "The Grind Session" for basketball fans. The station's diverse lineup and commitment to both local and national sports coverage make it a go-to destination for Arizona sports fans.



Overall, KDUS 1060 AM "The Fanatic" is a must-listen for Phoenix-area sports fans who want comprehensive coverage of their favorite teams and leagues, as well as engaging discussion and analysis from knowledgeable hosts and guests.

