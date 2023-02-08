About KBLU News Talk Radio 560 AM

About KBLU News Talk Radio 560 AM

About KBLU News Talk Radio 560 AM

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KBLU News Talk Radio 560 AM is a professional talk radio station based in Yuma, Arizona, serving the greater Southwest Arizona and Southeast California regions. Owned by El Dorado Broadcasters, KBLU offers a diverse lineup of nationally syndicated programs and locally produced content, catering to listeners interested in news, politics, finance, and lifestyle topics



The station's weekday programming features prominent national hosts such as Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Dave Ramsey, and Clyde Lewis. Local programming includes "The Russ Clark Show," which provides insights into regional news and events. Weekend shows cover a range of topics, from technology with Kim Komando to legal advice on "Life, Death, and the Law." Additionally, KBLU airs "The O'Reilly Update" with Bill O'Reilly multiple times daily.



The station also provides weather updates for the Yuma area, keeping the community informed.



With its commitment to delivering quality talk radio, KBLU News Talk Radio 560 AM stands as a reliable source for news and discussion in the Yuma region.

