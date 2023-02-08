About KMVP - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

About KMVP - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

About KMVP - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

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Arizona Sports 98.7 FM is a radio station based in Phoenix, Arizona that is dedicated to sports coverage. The station broadcasts a mix of local and national sports content, including coverage of the Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Arizona Coyotes. It also features shows hosted by local personalities such as Doug Franz and Ron Wolfley.



Arizona Sports 98.7 FM is the flagship station of the Arizona Cardinals, and provides extensive coverage of the team's games during the NFL season. The station also covers the Phoenix Suns, with live broadcasts of all regular season and playoff games. Additionally, it provides in-depth coverage of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB season, and covers the Arizona Coyotes during the NHL season.



In addition to game broadcasts, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM features a variety of shows that cover sports news and analysis. The station's morning show, "Bickley & Marotta," provides a lively discussion of the day's sports news and events, while "Burns & Gambo" features in-depth analysis of the latest sports stories. Other popular shows on the station include "Doug & Wolf," "The Drive with Jody Oehler," and "The Freaks with Kenny and Crash."



Arizona Sports 98.7 FM also provides listeners with up-to-date news and information on their website, including game recaps, analysis, and interviews with players and coaches. The station also has a strong social media presence, with active accounts on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, providing fans with even more ways to engage with their favorite teams and personalities.

