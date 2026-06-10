About KTAR - News-Talk 92.3

About KTAR - News-Talk 92.3

About KTAR - News-Talk 92.3

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KTAR 620 AM / 92.3 FM is a radio station based in Phoenix, Arizona, that broadcasts a mix of news, talk, and sports programming. The station is known for its coverage of Arizona sports, particularly the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL, the Arizona Diamondbacks of MLB, and the Phoenix Suns of the NBA.



In addition to live game broadcasts, KTAR also offers in-depth coverage of each team with daily analysis, interviews, and insider information. The station also covers other national sports, including college football and basketball, as well as golf and motorsports.



KTAR's news and talk programming covers a range of topics, from politics and current events to lifestyle and entertainment news. The station features a mix of local and national hosts, including shows like "The Mike Broomhead Show," "Arizona's Morning News," and "The Chad Benson Show."



In addition to its on-air programming, KTAR offers a range of digital content, including podcasts and video content, as well as a mobile app for easy access to live and on-demand programming. The station also offers a range of social media platforms to engage with listeners and sports fans.



Overall, KTAR 620 AM / 92.3 FM is a go-to source for Arizona sports fans and anyone looking for in-depth coverage of local and national news and events.

