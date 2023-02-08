About talkSPORT

About talkSPORT

About talkSPORT

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Welcome to talkSPORT, the world's biggest sports radio station and the heart of sports debate in the United Kingdom. Broadcasting live from London, talkSPORT delivers passionate sports coverage and lively discussions to a global audience, with a focus on all things sport.



As part of the Wireless Group, talkSPORT has a robust network that extends its reach, ensuring that listeners from near and far can tune in to the latest sports news, live match commentary, and in-depth analysis of events from the Premier League to international cricket, and everything in between.



talkSPORT is renowned for its live sports broadcasting, offering comprehensive coverage of football, rugby, boxing, cricket, golf, and more. It's a station that brings the excitement of the game to its listeners with the energy and enthusiasm that only live commentary can provide.



The station is home to a variety of programs that engage sports fans across the spectrum. From 'The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast' getting listeners up to speed in the morning, to 'Drive' with Adrian Durham and Darren Gough tackling the day's hottest sports topics, talkSPORT offers something for every sports enthusiast.



The audience at talkSPORT is as varied as the sports it covers, ranging from casual fans to dedicated followers who eat, sleep, and breathe their favorite games. talkSPORT's slogan, "The World's Biggest Sports Radio Station," is a badge of honor, reflecting its comprehensive coverage and its role as a central hub for sports fans everywhere.



In its commitment to sports, talkSPORT provides not just play-by-play action but also vibrant discussions, interviews with high-profile guests, and interactive segments that allow fans to voice their opinions on the airwaves.



While talkSPORT's primary focus is on sports content, it understands the importance of all facets of its listeners' lives, though it does not typically feature music or religious programming.



For sports talk that's as lively and varied as the sports calendar itself, talkSPORT is the premier destination. Whether you're tuning in on AM, DAB, online, or via the talkSPORT app, the station brings the world of sports directly to your ears, with all the passion, debate, and analysis you could wish for.

