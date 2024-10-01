Powered by RND
The UK’s most exciting new speech radio station, this is personality driven radio at its best. talkRADIO – they’ll be sure to get you talking!
About talkRADIO

talkRADIO is a UK-based talk radio station that provides its listeners with a diverse range of programming, including news, current affairs, politics, entertainment and lifestyle content. The station features a mix of live and pre-recorded shows, with some of the most respected and well-known voices in British radio.

The station's programming includes shows that cover the latest news and current events, such as "The News Hour" which keeps listeners up-to-date with the most important stories of the day, and "The Eamonn Holmes Show" which features the veteran broadcaster discussing the top news stories and taking calls from listeners. The station also features a mix of expert guests and knowledgeable presenters such as "James O'Brien" and "Mike Graham" giving their perspectives on the most pressing issues of the day.

talkRADIO also caters to a wide variety of interests, with shows that cover lifestyle and entertainment topics such as "The Travel Show" which shares tips and information on travel and "The Health Hour" which features experts discussing health and wellness.

The station also places a strong emphasis on audience interaction, with a wide range of call-in shows and live events that allow listeners to share their opinions and engage in discussions with experts and personalities on the station.

In conclusion, talkRADIO is a UK-based radio station that provides its listeners with a diverse range of programming, including news, current affairs, politics, entertainment and lifestyle content, featuring some of the most respected and well-known voices in British radio. The station's emphasis on audience interaction and its wide range of shows make it a valuable resource for those looking to stay informed, engage in discussions and be entertained by the UK's top personalities and experts.

