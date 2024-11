Virgin Radio UK is back! After an 8 year break this experienced station, based in the heart of London, is back up and running.

About Virgin Radio UK

Virgin Radio UK is back! After an 8 year break this experienced station, based in the heart of London, is back up and running, this time featuring all new VIP guests and the hottest mixes of well known hits and new songs, becoming the "Rollercoaster of Rock'n'Roll Radios" of the digital generation.