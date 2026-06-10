About Heart London

About Heart London

About Heart London

(699)

Heart London 106.2 FM from the heart of London. From the global news room there are throughout the day not only the most important events from London, but also from other parts of the world. With the latest hits and beats from the charts Heart feels the daily program. From electro to pop to dance, there's something for everyone. In between there is news, politics and traffic, but also gossip about stars and starlets. For the listeners there are regularly big prizes, at 'Heart Show Me The Money', 'Why am I famous' or other competitions for children and family.

