About talkSPORT 2

Welcome to talkSPORT 2, the sister station of talkSPORT, offering an alternative and complementary schedule that dives even deeper into the world of sports. Broadcasting from the United Kingdom, talkSPORT 2 delivers to its listeners a diverse array of live sports, expert commentary, and engaging sports-related talk.



A part of the Wireless Group, talkSPORT 2 expands on the robust sports coverage provided by its older sibling, talkSPORT, offering additional live commentaries, including those that might not be featured on the main station, and giving a platform to sports like rugby, golf, tennis, and horse racing.



At talkSPORT 2, listeners can expect a feast of live sporting action complemented by dedicated shows that discuss various aspects of the sporting world. Whether it's live coverage of a cricket test match or an in-depth analysis of the latest golf tournament, talkSPORT 2 is a treasure trove for sports fans seeking comprehensive coverage.



The station's programming schedule features specialist shows and content that caters to the dedicated sports fan. From covering major events to shining a light on less mainstream sports, talkSPORT 2 has carved out its own niche within the sports broadcasting landscape.



The audience of talkSPORT 2 is made up of sports enthusiasts who crave more than just the mainstream coverage. They are listeners who appreciate the breadth and depth of sports talk and live action that the station provides. The station operates under the ethos of bringing more choice and content to sports radio listeners, enriching the sports conversation in the UK and beyond.



While it is a sports-centric station, talkSPORT 2 is committed to delivering a rich tapestry of sports content without branching into music or religious programming.



For those who desire an all-access pass to an even wider world of sports, talkSPORT 2 is the ideal choice. Whether tuning in on DAB, online, or via the talkSPORT app, talkSPORT 2 offers an in-depth and specialized sports radio experience that complements and enhances the comprehensive coverage for which talkSPORT is known.

