About Wazobia FM 95.1 Lagos

Wazobia FM, “The People’s Station”, ranked #1 radio station all over Nigeria, offers a vibrant blend of indigenous artists from all over the African continent. Wazobia’s musical and comical background is infused with global and national news, topical issues, sports, interviews, games and entertainment gists, all delivered in PIDGIN.