About Brila FM 88.9 FM

Founded by frontline sports entrepreneur, analyst and presenter, Dr. Larry Izamoje, Nigeria’s foremost sports news house has grown into a robust establishment with a dynamic online presence through the Brila audio-visual App to reach sports fans anywhere, anytime, every time. With headquarters in Lagos where it transmits on the 88.9FM dial. Brila FM has a branch in the key city of Onitsha(88.9FM) Nigeria. The Brila App carries the headquarters service.