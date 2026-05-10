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Absolute Radio 60s

Oldies
Absolute Radio 60s
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About Absolute Radio 60s
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Absolute Radio 60s, the program of Bauer Media UK for young people, is dedicated to playing oldies and is the most attractive among listeners between 55-64 year-olds. On the list of the most popular stations, Absolute Radio 60s is listed on 281st position. With no less than one podcast and seven streams you are always and anywhere updated. No matter if information or music, Absolute Radio 60s provides you withan all inclusive package. All information is provided in English.

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EnglishLondonGreater LondonUnited KingdomOldies
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