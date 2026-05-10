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BBC Radio 1Xtra

Hip HopR'n'BGrime
BBC Radio 1Xtra
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About BBC Radio 1Xtra
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BBC Radio 1Xtra is the station for all black music fans, or those who want to be inspired by it. The focus of the program is on all genres around and between Dubstep, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Bhangra, Grime, Soca, Gospel, as well as R&B. Not only the British influences are shown here, also references from the Caribbean, Africa and North America are reflected here. This exceptional program is presented by Eddie Kadi, Kenny Allstar, Snoochie Shy, Diplo, Ms. Dynamite and many more.

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EnglishLondonGreater LondonUnited KingdomHip HopR'n'BGrime
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