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Rinse FM

Pirate radioElectroDub
Rinse FM
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About Rinse FM
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Londons finest pirate radio is here to stay. Rinse FM made it from the rooftops of London to the official airwaves and onlinestreaming. The Rinse FM Crew serves everything from Grime, UK Funky, 2 Step, Garage to HipHop Drill, Dubstep, Trap and Jungle. Always keeping it soulful and true to the art.
Rinse FM was pivotal for the rise of Grime and artists like Dizzee Rascal and Wiley, later putting Skepta of Boy Better Know on the map. Originally trasmitting from improvised studios in kitchens and living rooms across the south of London.
Today Rinse FM enjoys a worldwide following and even established a second online radio in Paris, bringing together the best underground sounds from the two music cities.

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