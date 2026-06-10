About ESPN Radio

About ESPN Radio

About ESPN Radio

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ESPN Radio, headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut, is a premier American sports radio network offering 24/7 coverage of sports news, talk, and live events. Launched on January 1, 1992, it has grown into a nationwide platform with over 400 full-time affiliates and a weekly reach of more than 32 million listeners. Listeners can access ESPN Radio live through its website, SiriusXM (Channel 80), and various digital platforms like iHeartRadio and TuneIn .



As a key component of ESPN Inc., ESPN Radio delivers comprehensive sports content, including live play-by-play broadcasts of major leagues such as the NBA, MLB, NFL, and college football. Notable programs include "Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle," "Clinton & Friends," "Joe & Q," "Freddie and Harry," "Amber & Ian," and "GameNight," providing listeners with insightful commentary and analysis throughout the day .



In addition to live broadcasts, ESPN Radio offers a range of popular podcasts, including "The Lowe Post," "The ESPN Daily," "The Pat McAfee Show," "The Mina Kimes Show," and "The Hoop Collective," catering to diverse sports interests .



Whether you're seeking live game coverage, expert analysis, or engaging sports discussions, ESPN Radio offers a comprehensive and accessible platform for sports enthusiasts nationwide.

