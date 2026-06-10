About NPR 24

About NPR 24

About NPR 24

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NPR is an independent, nonprofit media organization that was founded on a mission to create a more informed public. This is NPR.

Every day, NPR connects with millions of Americans on the air, online, and in person to explore the news, ideas, and what it means to be human. The station is also well-known for its in-depth coverage of significant political moments, including comprehensive live broadcasts of the U.S. elections. It ensures listeners stay informed with real-time updates on every stage, from casting ballots and counting votes to expert analysis on the results, all the way through to the presidential inauguration. Through its network of member stations, NPR makes local stories national, national stories local, and global stories personal. NPR is the home of the legendary "Tiny Desk Concert" and "All Things Considered" illustrating how culture, news and politics all connect in our daily life.

