About The Hip Hop Lounge

Remember back in the day when Hip Hop was about hanging with your people, partying, blazin a J, and having a good time? The Hip Hop Lounge is bringing those feelings back to you. Sit back, tune in to our live radio and take a journey to Hip Hop's golden days. For you youngins that don't remember the golden days, sit back and take notes on what real hip hop sounds like.