About WTOP 103.5 Top News

WTOP 103.5 Top News is a news radio station that serves the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. The station provides a mix of local and national news, traffic updates, and weather forecasts. It is well known for its coverage of breaking news, as well as its in-depth coverage of local issues and events.



The station's experienced and knowledgeable staff, including reporters, anchors and meteorologist, provide accurate, up-to-date, and in-depth coverage of the news and issues that matter to the listeners. They also offer expert analysis, commentary, and interviews with key figures in politics, business, and other important matters.



WTOP 103.5 Top News offers a range of original news and information programs, from local news coverage to nationally-syndicated news shows like CBS News and the Associated Press, provides an exhaustive coverage of the latest news and developments. The station's coverage includes a wide range of topics such as breaking news, weather, business, sports, and traffic.



In addition to its news and information programming, WTOP 103.5 Top News also features a variety of talk shows that cover a wide range of topics, from health, to technology, to politics and more. The station also provides live coverage of important events such as elections, public forums, speeches by local, national, and international leaders.

