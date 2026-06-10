About KIRO Radio 97.3 FM

About KIRO Radio 97.3 FM

About KIRO Radio 97.3 FM

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KIRO Radio 97.3 FM is a radio station based in Seattle, Washington. It is known for its comprehensive coverage of local and national sports, with a focus on the Seattle area teams. The station's programming primarily consists of sports talk and analysis, featuring a variety of shows hosted by experienced sports commentators and journalists.



The station is the official home of the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners, and the Seattle Storm. KIRO Radio 97.3 FM offers extensive coverage of these teams, with live play-by-play broadcasts of games, pre- and post-game analysis, and interviews with coaches, players, and experts. The station also covers other popular sports such as football, baseball, basketball and hockey, providing coverage of the Seattle Sounders, and the Seattle Kraken.



In addition to live game coverage, the station also offers a wide range of sports talk programming, featuring discussions on the latest news, rumors, and developments in the world of sports. The station's line-up includes popular shows like "Brock and Salk", "Danny, Dave and Moore" and "Bob, Groz and Tom" and more.



KIRO Radio 97.3 FM is also known for its commitment to community and charity work, regularly organizing and participating in events and initiatives that support local organizations and causes. The station's goal is to inform, entertain and engage its listeners with a combination of news and sports coverage, making it an essential listening experience for sports fans in the Seattle area.

