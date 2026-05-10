About BigR - 80s Metal FM

About BigR - 80s Metal FM

About BigR - 80s Metal FM

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BigR - 80s Metal FM, based in the vibrant city of Seattle, Washington, USA, is the ultimate destination for fans of 80s metal. Covering the Pacific Northwest and reaching metal enthusiasts across the nation, this station is part of the renowned BigR Radio Network, celebrated for its dedication to delivering specialized music genres. As a key member of this network, BigR - 80s Metal FM connects with several smaller affiliate stations, ensuring a wide-reaching and unified metal experience.



Specializing in the electrifying sounds of 80s metal, BigR - 80s Metal FM plays an extensive range of music from legendary bands like Metallica, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe, and Judas Priest. The station prides itself on delivering a live listening experience, featuring high-energy live shows hosted by metal-savvy DJs who bring authenticity and excitement to the airwaves.



The programming of BigR - 80s Metal FM is aimed at metal aficionados of all ages, particularly those who appreciate the high-energy, rebellious spirit of 80s metal. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a new listener discovering the genre, this station offers a professional and immersive metal experience. Known for its passionate dedication to 80s metal, BigR - 80s Metal FM has carved out a niche as the ultimate destination for metal lovers.



Expanding on its commitment to metal, BigR - 80s Metal FM often features themed shows and metal countdowns, celebrating iconic albums and unforgettable metal moments. The station's DJs are not only music experts but also storytellers, sharing fascinating anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories that bring the music to life.



While BigR - 80s Metal FM does not focus on sports or faith-based content, its core strength lies in its unwavering dedication to 80s metal music. From live metal concerts to exclusive event coverage, the station ensures that metal music remains at the forefront of its programming.



Whether you're tuning in during your morning commute or relaxing at home, BigR - 80s Metal FM promises a metal-infused soundtrack that keeps you entertained and connected to the heart of 80s metal. Embrace the metal spirit with BigR - 80s Metal FM, where every song is a hit, and every moment is electrifying.

