Heavy Metal Radio – 518 Stations with Genre
Heavy Metal
ROCK ANTENNE - Heavy Metal
Ismaning, Germany / Metal
RADIO BOB!
Kassel, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Rock
Classic Metal Radio
Putnam, USA / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
BigR - 80s Metal FM
Bothell, USA / Metal, 80s
1.FM - High Voltage
Zug, Switzerland / Alternative, Metal, Punk
Hard Rock Heaven
Medellín, Colombia / Hard Rock, 80s, Rock, Metal
Hardradio.com
USA / Metal
BeGoodRadio - 80s Metal
Bothell, USA / Metal, 80s, Rock
OpenFM - Classic Metal
Warsaw, Poland / Metal
OpenFM - 100% Metallica
Warrenton VA, Poland / Hard Rock, Metal
Dude Rocks
Toronto, Canada / Hard Rock, Alternative, Rock, Metal
KNAC.COM
Los Angeles, USA / Metal, Rock
delta radio Hard Rock & Heavy Metal (Föhnfrisur)
Kiel, Germany / Rock, Hard Rock, Punk, Metal
Crucial Velocity Radio
Milverton, Canada / Hard Rock, Metal
chroniX AGGRESSION
Denver, USA / Metal, Rock
AceRadio-The Hard Rock Channel
Bothell, USA / Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
Goth'N'Metal
Paris, France / Electro, Gothic, Metal
The Metal MIXX
Tampa, USA / Hard Rock, Metal
Wacken Radio by rautemusik.fm
Dörpstedt, Germany / Metal, Rock
Triple J Melbourne
Melbourne, Australia / Metal, Alternative
RADIO BOB! BOBs Hardrock
Kassel, Germany / Hard Rock, Indie, Punk, Metal
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metal
Kassel, Germany / Metal
Hard Rock Station
Begles, France / Hard Rock, Metal
AceRadio-The Hair Band Channel
Bothell, USA / 80s, Rock, Metal
Radio Ultra 70.19 FM
Moscow, Russia / Alternative, Metal, Rock
Death.FM
Richmond VA, USA / Metal, Urban
thrashking
Lehrte, Germany / Metal
OpenFM - 500 Heavy Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Metal
Best Net Radio - 80s Metal
Bothell WA, USA / 80s, Metal
Dead To Self Radio
Cosmopolis, USA / Hard Rock, Christian Music, Metal
Kat's Metal Litter Box
Mississauga, Canada / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Triple J Canberra
Canberra, Australia / Metal, Alternative
Bates FM - Hard Rock
Bothell, USA / Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
RADIO BOB! BOBs Harte Saite
Kassel, Germany / Hard Rock, Metal, Punk, Rock
Hard Rock Arena Radio
Valencia, USA / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Rock, Metal
RADIO ROCK***
Oslo, Norway / Rock, Metal
Black Death (WildCat Radio)
Lahti, Finland / Metal, Metal, Metal
punk4all
Cuxhaven, Germany / Punk, Metal, Alternative
Hard & Heavy Metal Hits Radio
Lisbon, Portugal / Hard Rock, Metal
AGF-RADIO
Erkrath, Germany / Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
KSHE 95 94.7 FM
St. Louis, USA / Classic Rock, Metal, Rock
RPR1.Heavy Metal
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Metal, Hard Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metalcore
Kassel, Germany / Hard Rock, Metal
Austrian Rock Radio
Linz, Austria / Hard Rock, Alternative, Rock, Metal
Rusty Leather Radio
Copenhagen, Denmark / Hard Rock, 90s, Rock, Metal
Heavy Metal Ears Radio
São Paulo, Brazil / Hard Rock, Metal
Pinguin Aardschok
Hilversum, Netherlands / Metal
Bandit Metal
Stockholm, Sweden / Rock, Metal
