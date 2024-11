RADIO BOB! BOBs Metal, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing heavy metal and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds.

About RADIO BOB! BOBs Metal

RADIO BOB! BOBs Metal, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing heavy metal and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1780 on our top list. With a total of thirty-seven streams you are anytime and at all levels on track. The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.