Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
Radio StationsRADIO BOB! BOBs Metalcore
Listen to this station in the app for free:
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metalcore
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

RADIO BOB! BOBs Metalcore

Hard RockMetalcoreHeavy Metal
RADIO BOB! BOBs Metalcore
Playing now

About RADIO BOB! BOBs Metalcore

(186)

Station website
GermanKasselHessenGermanyHard RockMetalcoreHeavy Metal
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.7.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2026 - 9:45:24 AM
A company fromMADSACK