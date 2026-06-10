About hr3

About hr3

About hr3

(649)

hr3 is home in "Hessen" (Germany) and plays a real variety for its listeners: favorite hits from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and current music. In the hr3 Morningshow, Tobi Kämmerer and Tanja Rösner, take care of the perfect start into the day with the piano weather, delicious breakfast recipes and a lot of wit. Of course they also inform about current topics from Hessen and the world.

