Listen to this station in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
About BAYERN 3
(3058)
Bayern 3 – offers a mix of informations, Service and diversified music. The extraordinary "Frühaufsteher"-Show is presented by three happy hosts who accompany its listerners with good music through the morning.
BAYERN 3: Frequencies
Augsburg-Stadt/Lechhauser Straße 98.3 FM
Bad Reichenhall/Kirchholz-Steilhofweg 98.3 FM
Bad Tölz/Gaißach 97.7 FM
Balderschwang/Kreuzle-Alm 99.4 FM
Bamberg/Geisberg 99.8 FM
Berchtesgaden-Schönau 94.2 FM