Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStationsPop
BAYERN 3

BAYERN 3

BAYERN 3

BAYERN 3

add
</>
Embed
Bayern 3 – offers a mix of informations, Service and diversified music.
Munich, Germany / Pop Hits Top 40 & Charts
Bayern 3 – offers a mix of informations, Service and diversified music.
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

ANTENNE BAYERN
BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern
SWR3
Hitradio Ö3
ANTENNE BAYERN - 80er Hits
B5 aktuell
ROCK ANTENNE
ANTENNE BAYERN - Top 40
hr3
Bayern 2 Nord
95.5 Charivari München
NDR 2

About BAYERN 3

Bayern 3 – offers a mix of informations, Service and diversified music. The extraordinary "Frühaufsteher"-Show is presented by three happy hosts who accompany its listerners with good music through the morning.

Station website

App

Listen to BAYERN 3, ANTENNE BAYERN and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

BAYERN 3MunichPop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
ANTENNE BAYERNIsmaningPop, Hits
BAYERN 1 - OberbayernMunichPop, Oldies
BAYERN 3MunichPop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
BAYERN 3MunichPop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
ANTENNE BAYERNIsmaningPop, Hits
BAYERN 1 - OberbayernMunichPop, Oldies
BAYERN 3MunichPop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
BAYERN 3MunichPop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
ANTENNE BAYERNIsmaningPop, Hits
BAYERN 1 - OberbayernMunichPop, Oldies
BAYERN 3MunichPop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts

Radio your way - Download now for free

BAYERN 3: Frequencies

Augsburg-Stadt/Lechhauser Straße 98.3 FM
Bad Reichenhall/Kirchholz-Steilhofweg 98.3 FM
Bad Tölz/Gaißach 97.7 FM
Balderschwang/Kreuzle-Alm 99.4 FM
Bamberg/Geisberg 99.8 FM
Coburg/Eckardtsberg 99.2 FM
Garmisch-Partenkirchen 97.7 FM
Ulm 98.4 FM
Burgberg/Halden (Sonthofen) 96.9 FM
Burgsinn 99.3 FM
Büttelberg 99.3 FM
Dillberg 97.9 FM
Eichstätt/Schönblick 91.5 FM
Gelbelsee 97.6 FM
Grünten 95.8 FM
Berchtesgaden-Schönau 94.2 FM
Brotjacklriegel 94.4 FM
Herzogstand 91 FM
Lindau/Hoyerberg 88.1 FM
Pfronten 92.3 FM
Weiler (Allgäu)/Simmerberg-Oberberg 87.7 FM
Hohe Linie 99.6 FM
Hohenpeißenberg 99.2 FM
Hoher Bogen 94.7 FM
Hühnerberg 99.5 FM
Inntal/Ebbs 95.9 FM
Kreuzberg (Rhön) 96.3 FM
Landshut-Altdorf 95.3 FM
Lindau/Hoyerberg 94 FM
Ludwigsstadt/Ebersdorf 93.1 FM
Mittenwald 94.8 FM
München-Ismaning 97.3 FM
Oberammergau/Laber 96.1 FM
Ochsenkopf 99.4 FM
Passau/Kühberg 90.4 FM
Pfaffenberg 93.4 FM
Pfronten 93.5 FM
Reit im Winkl 97.1 FM
Tegernseer Tal/Wallberg 99.7 FM
Untersberg 96.1 FM
Weiler (Allgäu)/Simmerberg-Oberberg 99.4 FM
Wendelstein 98.5 FM
Würzburg/Frankenwarte BR 97.6 FM
Hochberg 95.9 FM

BAYERN 3: Podcasts in Family

Aufgedeckt - der investigative Podcast
Fleischis Superduper Lebenstipps - BAYERN 3
Die Frühaufdreher - BAYERN 3
BAYERN 3 - Die Stefans reloaded
Dahoam is Dahoam - Audiodeskription - BR Fernsehen
Gedanken zum Tag - BR
Guide for Refugees - BR

BAYERN 3: Stations in Family

BAYERN 3
BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern
B5 aktuell
BR-KLASSIK
BAYERN plus
PULS
Bayern 2 Nord
BR Heimat