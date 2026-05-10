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BAYERN 3

HitsTop 40Top 40 & ChartsPop
BAYERN 3
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About BAYERN 3
(3058)

Bayern 3 – offers a mix of informations, Service and diversified music. The extraordinary "Frühaufsteher"-Show is presented by three happy hosts who accompany its listerners with good music through the morning.

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GermanMunichBavariaGermanyHitsTop 40Top 40 & ChartsPop
BAYERN 3: Frequencies
Augsburg-Stadt/Lechhauser Straße 98.3 FM
Bad Reichenhall/Kirchholz-Steilhofweg 98.3 FM
Bad Tölz/Gaißach 97.7 FM
Balderschwang/Kreuzle-Alm 99.4 FM
Bamberg/Geisberg 99.8 FM
Berchtesgaden-Schönau 94.2 FM
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