About BR24

About BR24

About BR24

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B5 aktuell, the program of Bayerischer Rundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing talk and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 152 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetwith eight streams. On B5 aktuell, despite musical programming one also gets to hear a lot of information about news. All contents are provided in German.

