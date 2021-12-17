BR24
B5 aktuell, the program of Bayerischer Rundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing talk and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds.
B5 aktuell, the program of Bayerischer Rundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing talk and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds.
Similar Stations
Bayern 2 Nord
Nuremberg, German Folklore, Jazz, World
BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern
Munich, Pop, Oldies
BAYERN 3
Munich, Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
BR-KLASSIK
Munich, Classical
Deutschlandfunk
Cologne, Classical, Jazz
Deutschlandfunk Kultur
Berlin, Classical, Jazz, Pop
Bayern 2 Süd
Munich, Jazz, German Folklore, World
ANTENNE BAYERN
Ismaning, Pop, Hits
Klassik Radio Live
Hamburg, Classical
Deutschlandfunk Nova
Cologne, Pop
egoFM
Munich, Electro, Alternative, R'n'B
NDR Info - Region Niedersachsen
Hamburg, Talk
About BR24
B5 aktuell, the program of Bayerischer Rundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing talk and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 152 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetwith eight streams. On B5 aktuell, despite musical programming one also gets to hear a lot of information about news. All contents are provided in German.
Station website Listen to BR24, Bayern 2 Nord and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
BR24
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
BR24: Frequencies
Augsburg-Stadt/Lechhauser Straße 105.5 FM
Bad Reichenhall/Kirchholz-Steilhofweg 107.1 FM
Bad Tölz/Gaißach 104.9 FM
Balderschwang/Kreuzle-Alm 107.3 FM
Berchtesgaden-Schönau 106.4 FM
Burgberg/Halden (Sonthofen) 107.5 FM
Coburg/Eckardtsberg 92.8 FM
Garmisch-Partenkirchen 104.9 FM
Kreuzberg (Rhön) 105.3 FM
Landshut-Altdorf 106.6 FM
Lindau/Hoyerberg 100.4 FM
Ludwigsstadt/Ebersdorf 104.8 FM
Oberammergau/Laber 107.9 FM
Tegernseer Tal/Wallberg 101.8 FM
Würzburg/Frankenwarte BR 105.7 FM
Show more BR24: Podcasts in Family
B5 aktuell - Online-Nachrichten
Munich, Podcast
B5 aktuell - Ausstellungstipps
Munich, Podcast
B5 aktuell - Der Funkstreifzug
Munich, Podcast
B5 aktuell - Das interkulturelle Magazin
Munich, Podcast
B5 aktuell - Die Landespolitik
Munich, Podcast
B5 aktuell - Landwirtschaft und Umwelt
Munich, Podcast
B5 aktuell - #Netzmagazin
Munich, Podcast
B5 akutell - Notizen aus aller Welt
Munich, Podcast
Politik und Hintergrund - B5 aktuell
Munich, Podcast
B5 aktuell - Religion und Orientierung
Munich, Podcast
B5 aktuell - B5 Reportage
Munich, Podcast
B5 aktuell - Sonntags um 11
Munich, Podcast
B5 aktuell - Thema des Tages
Munich, Podcast
BR24: Stations in Family
BAYERN 3
Munich, Pop, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern
Munich, Pop, Oldies
BR-KLASSIK
Munich, Classical
PULS
Munich, Alternative, Electro, House
Bayern 2 Nord
Nuremberg, German Folklore, Jazz, World
BR Heimat
Munich, German Folklore