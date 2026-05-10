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About BR24
(854)
B5 aktuell, the program of Bayerischer Rundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing talk and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 152 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetwith eight streams. On B5 aktuell, despite musical programming one also gets to hear a lot of information about news. All contents are provided in German.
BR24: Frequencies
Augsburg-Stadt/Lechhauser Straße 105.5 FM
Bad Reichenhall/Kirchholz-Steilhofweg 107.1 FM
Bad Tölz/Gaißach 104.9 FM
Balderschwang/Kreuzle-Alm 107.3 FM
Bamberg/Geisberg 97.4 FM
Berchtesgaden-Schönau 106.4 FM