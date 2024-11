About BAYERN 1 - Mainfranken

Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with pop? BAYERN 1 - Mainfranken, the station from Bayerischer Rundfunk, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. On our top ranking, BAYERN 1 comes in at no. 834. Here the listeners are offered a nice package with eleven podcasts and five streams. Not only a varied musical composition but also a good portion of information is on the schedule of BAYERN 1. The language is in German.