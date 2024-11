About BAYERN 1 - Franken

For relaxing there is nothing better than oldies and pop? BAYERN 1 - Franken, the station from Bayerischer Rundfunk, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 328 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a lot of variety of eleven podcasts and five streams. No matter if news or music, BAYERN 1 provides you withan all inclusive package. It is presented in German.