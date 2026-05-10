About Absolut relax

About Absolut relax

About Absolut relax

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Absolut Relax, the online radio station from Munich, Germany, is known for its relaxing sounds and reaches listeners throughout Bavaria and beyond with its music. As part of the Relax Radio station group, Absolut Relax offers a diverse musical selection. Whether presented live or as a well thought-out radio playlist, the station always ensures a high-quality listening experience.



Absolut relax appeals to listeners who are looking for a musical haven of peace in their hectic everyday lives. As a professional radio station, it is known for its relaxed music programme and its catchy slogan: "Because it simply does you good!". It focuses on a wide range of musical genres, with an emphasis on soothing and harmonious sounds.



With its online presence, Absolut Relax is easily accessible via both traditional radio waves and the Internet. Absolut Relax is the place to go for relaxing music and news. As an online radio station, it offers a break from everyday life wherever you are.

