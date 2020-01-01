Radio Logo
BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern

BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern

BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern

BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern

Oldies, schlager and golden oldies never grow old and with the coverage from Bayern1 they'll stay on the playlist, just what they deserve.
Munich, Germany / Pop Oldies
Oldies, schlager and golden oldies never grow old and with the coverage from Bayern1 they'll stay on the playlist, just what they deserve.

Munich, Germany / Pop Oldies
About BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern

Oldies, schlager and golden oldies never grow old and with the coverage from Bayern1 they'll stay on the playlist, just what they deserve.

Station website

App

BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern: Frequencies

Oberammergau/Laber 87.7 FM
Passau/Kühberg 87.7 FM
Herzogstand 88.1 FM
Mittenwald 89 FM
Garmisch-Partenkirchen 89.2 FM
Landshut-Altdorf 90.2 FM
Berchtesgaden-Schönau 90.4 FM
Bad Tölz/Gaißach 90.8 FM
Reit im Winkl 91 FM
Ochsenkopf 91.2 FM
München-Ismaning 91.3 FM
Untersberg 91.9 FM
Brotjacklriegel 92.1 FM
Hohenpeißenberg 92.8 FM
Wendelstein 93.7 FM
Tegernseer Tal/Wallberg 94 FM
Hohe Linie 95 FM
Hoher Bogen 96.8 FM
Hochberg 98 FM
Inntal/Ebbs 100.7 FM
Gelbelsee 101.6 FM
Dillberg 104.5 FM
Bad Reichenhall/Kirchholz-Steilhofweg 105 FM

