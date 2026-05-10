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GenresSchlager

Schlager radio – Listen to 1,328 Schlager radio stations online

undefined Radio Paloma - Volksmusik

Radio Paloma - Volksmusik

Berlin, Schlager, German Folklore
undefined schlagerradio-germany

schlagerradio-germany

Schlager
undefined Radio Bläss

Radio Bläss

Aiterhofen, Schlager, German Folklore, Traditional music
undefined Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

Munich, Schlager, German Folklore
undefined PARTYRADIO 24

PARTYRADIO 24

Kleinblittersdorf, Schlager, Partyschlager, Discofox
undefined Radio Bollerwagen

Radio Bollerwagen

Bremen, Schlager, Partyschlager
undefined BR Schlager

BR Schlager

Nuremberg, Schlager
undefined Karneval

Karneval

Hamburg, Schlager, Pop
undefined SCHLAGER

SCHLAGER

Schlager
undefined Radio Chanson

Radio Chanson

Moscow, Schlager
undefined Radio Paloma - 100% Deutscher Schlager

Radio Paloma - 100% Deutscher Schlager

Berlin, Schlager
undefined Ballermann Radio

Ballermann Radio

Wetter, Schlager, Partyschlager
undefined Radio Paloma - Kultschlager

Radio Paloma - Kultschlager

Berlin, Hits, Schlager
undefined Radio U1 Tirol

Radio U1 Tirol

Schwaz, Schlager, German Folklore, Traditional music
undefined Retro 103.9 Rádió

Retro 103.9 Rádió

Budapest, Schlager
undefined Schlager

Schlager

Hamburg, Schlager
undefined Schlagerfeeradio

Schlagerfeeradio

Nordhorn, Schlager, Folk
undefined Radio Heimatmelodie

Radio Heimatmelodie

Regensburg, Schlager, German Folklore
undefined Radio Melodie

Radio Melodie

Saarbrücken, Schlager, German Folklore, Traditional music
undefined Schlagergarage

Schlagergarage

Flensburg, Schlager, Discofox
undefined Schlagerparadies

Schlagerparadies

Kleinblittersdorf, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.

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