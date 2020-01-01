Radio Logo
SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager, Oldies, Classical
Radio Paloma - 100% Deutscher Schlager
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Kiel
Kiel, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio Wien
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Radio SRF Musikwelle
Zurich, Switzerland / Chanson, Schlager
Radio Vorarlberg
Dornbirn, Austria / Pop, Schlager
Radio Tirol
Innsbruck, Austria / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
ooe Radio Oberösterreich
Linz, Austria / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
ORF Radio Steiermark
Graz, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, Hits
Schlagerparadies
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Schlager
Ballermann Radio
Wetter, Germany / Schlager
Antenne Brandenburg vom rbb
Potsdam, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Kärnten
Klagenfurt, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Radio Melodie
Saarbrücken, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Chanson
Moscow, Russia / Schlager
Radio Niederösterreich
St. Pölten, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, Hits
100% NL
Bussum, Netherlands / Pop, Schlager
hr4
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio Bollerwagen
Hanover, Germany / Schlager
ORF Radio Salzburg
Salzburg, Austria / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
PARTYSCHLAGER
Germany / Schlager
SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz
Mainz, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager, Oldies, Classical
SWR4 Tübingen
Tübingen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
ANTENNE BAYERN - Schlagersahne
Ismaning, Germany / Schlager
RAI Südtirol
Bolzano, Italy / Classical, Pop, Schlager
SWR4 Freiburg
Freiburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio U1 Tirol
Schwaz, Austria / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Eviva
Brunnen SZ, Switzerland / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Volksmusik
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Pop
100% Schlager - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Schlager
BAYERN plus
Munich, Germany / Schlager
SWR4 Friedrichshafen
Friedrichshafen, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio F 94.5
Nuremberg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
ORF Radio Burgenland
Eisenstadt, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager
MDR Sachsen-Anhalt Magdeburg
Magdeburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, 80s, 90s
Volksmusikpur
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Pop
Radio 32 Schlager
Solothurn, Switzerland / Schlager
Radio Siebenbuergen
Ulm, Germany / Traditional, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
FFH Schlager-Kult
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Schlager
Radio Paloma - Volksmusik
Berlin, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
NDR Plus
Hamburg, Germany / Schlager
alles-volksmusik
Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
SR 3 Saarlandwelle
Saarbrücken, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Radio Melody
St. Gallen, Switzerland / Oldies, Schlager
SWR4 Mannheim
Mannheim, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Schlager Radio B2 Berlin-Brandenburg 106.0 FM
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
SWR4 Heilbronn
Heilbronn, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
1A Deutsche Hits
Germany / Pop, Rock, Easy Listening, Schlager
Mein Kinderradio
Vienna, Austria / Schlager, Pop
Radio Paloma - Partyschlager
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.