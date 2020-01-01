Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStationsGerman Folklore
Radio Kärnten

Radio Kärnten

Radio Kärnten

Radio Kärnten

add
</>
Embed
Radio Kärnten: broad selection of information and music accompanies you through the day.
Klagenfurt, Austria / German Folklore Schlager Hits
Radio Kärnten: broad selection of information and music accompanies you through the day.
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

Antenne Kärnten
ORF Radio Steiermark
Radio Harmonie
ORF Radio Burgenland
ORF Radio Salzburg
Radio Tirol
Radio Niederösterreich
ooe Radio Oberösterreich
Radio Wien
Ö1
Radio U1 Tirol
Radio Vorarlberg

About Radio Kärnten

Radio Kärnten: broad selection of information and music accompanies you through the day.

Station website

App

Listen to Radio Kärnten, Antenne Kärnten and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Radio KärntenKlagenfurtGerman Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Antenne KärntenKlagenfurtPop, Hits, Rock
ORF Radio SteiermarkGrazOldies, Schlager, Hits
Radio KärntenKlagenfurtGerman Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Radio KärntenKlagenfurtGerman Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Antenne KärntenKlagenfurtPop, Hits, Rock
ORF Radio SteiermarkGrazOldies, Schlager, Hits
Radio KärntenKlagenfurtGerman Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Radio KärntenKlagenfurtGerman Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Antenne KärntenKlagenfurtPop, Hits, Rock
ORF Radio SteiermarkGrazOldies, Schlager, Hits
Radio KärntenKlagenfurtGerman Folklore, Schlager, Hits

Radio your way - Download now for free

Radio Kärnten: Frequencies

Steuerberg/Hinterwachsenberg 89.3 FM
Bad Eisenkappel 2/Schejina 91.5 FM
Windisch Bleiberg 1 93.5 FM
Winklern/Badbühel 93.5 FM
Gmünd (Kärnten) 1/Schlossbichl 93.8 FM
Lienz 1/Rauchkofel 93.8 FM
Maria Saal/Rotheis 93.8 FM
Flattnitz/Hirnkopf 93.9 FM
Himmelberg 94.2 FM
Mörtschach 2/Pirkachberg 94.3 FM
Obervellach/Pfaffenberg 94.3 FM
Wolfsberg 1/Koralpe-Steinschneider 94.5 FM
Metnitz-West/Oberbergner 94.7 FM
Villach/Finkenstein-Samonig 94.7 FM
Brückl/Lippekogel 94.8 FM
Bad Kleinkirchheim/Bacher Berg 95 FM
Spittal (Drau) 2/Hühnersberg 95.1 FM
Mörtschach 1/Zabererbühel 95.2 FM
Rennweg/Atzensberg 95.2 FM
Hüttenberg 95.5 FM
Metnitz-Ost/Hundsdorf 95.5 FM
Bad Eisenkappel 1/Lobnig 95.6 FM
Nötsch/Feistritz 95.6 FM
Patergassen/Plaßbichl 95.6 FM
Viktring/Stifterkogel (ORS) 95.7 FM
Treffen/Verditz 95.8 FM
Wolfsberg 2/Pölling (ORS) 95.8 FM
Pöckstein 95.9 FM
Weitensfeld/Zammelsberg 96 FM
Radenthein 1/Mitterberg 96.2 FM
Friesach/Lorenzenberg 96.5 FM
Kötschach/Kronhof 96.5 FM
Stall/Steinwand 96.5 FM
Krems 2/Innerkrems-Grünleitennock 96.6 FM
Greifenburg/Egg 96.9 FM
Heiligenblut/Apriach 97 FM
Zell Pfarre 1 97 FM
Mallnitz 1/Lonzaberg 97.1 FM
Neumarkt/Kulmer Alpe 97.4 FM
Klagenfurt 1/Dobratsch-Villacher Alpe 97.8 FM
Weißbriach/Wulzentraten 99.6 FM
St.Veit an der Glan 99.7 FM
Spittal (Drau) 1/Goldeck 100.4 FM
Guttaring/Mariahilf 100.9 FM

Radio Kärnten: Stations in Family

Hitradio Ö3
FM4
Radio Wien
Radio Vorarlberg
Radio Tirol
ooe Radio Oberösterreich
ORF Radio Steiermark
Ö1
Radio Kärnten
ORF Radio Salzburg
ORF Radio Burgenland
Ö1 Campus Radio