Radio Kärnten
Radio Kärnten: broad selection of information and music accompanies you through the day.
Radio Kärnten: Frequencies
Steuerberg/Hinterwachsenberg 89.3 FM
Bad Eisenkappel 2/Schejina 91.5 FM
Windisch Bleiberg 1 93.5 FM
Winklern/Badbühel 93.5 FM
Gmünd (Kärnten) 1/Schlossbichl 93.8 FM
Lienz 1/Rauchkofel 93.8 FM
Maria Saal/Rotheis 93.8 FM
Flattnitz/Hirnkopf 93.9 FM
Mörtschach 2/Pirkachberg 94.3 FM
Obervellach/Pfaffenberg 94.3 FM
Wolfsberg 1/Koralpe-Steinschneider 94.5 FM
Metnitz-West/Oberbergner 94.7 FM
Villach/Finkenstein-Samonig 94.7 FM
Brückl/Lippekogel 94.8 FM
Bad Kleinkirchheim/Bacher Berg 95 FM
Spittal (Drau) 2/Hühnersberg 95.1 FM
Mörtschach 1/Zabererbühel 95.2 FM
Rennweg/Atzensberg 95.2 FM
Metnitz-Ost/Hundsdorf 95.5 FM
Bad Eisenkappel 1/Lobnig 95.6 FM
Patergassen/Plaßbichl 95.6 FM
Viktring/Stifterkogel (ORS) 95.7 FM
Wolfsberg 2/Pölling (ORS) 95.8 FM
Weitensfeld/Zammelsberg 96 FM
Radenthein 1/Mitterberg 96.2 FM
Friesach/Lorenzenberg 96.5 FM
Kötschach/Kronhof 96.5 FM
Krems 2/Innerkrems-Grünleitennock 96.6 FM
Heiligenblut/Apriach 97 FM
Mallnitz 1/Lonzaberg 97.1 FM
Neumarkt/Kulmer Alpe 97.4 FM
Klagenfurt 1/Dobratsch-Villacher Alpe 97.8 FM
Weißbriach/Wulzentraten 99.6 FM
St.Veit an der Glan 99.7 FM
Spittal (Drau) 1/Goldeck 100.4 FM
Guttaring/Mariahilf 100.9 FM
