Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Top 100 Stations
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
70s
African Music
Ambient
Asian Music
Bachata
Ballads
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream starts after just one spot
German Folklore Radio – 155 Stations with Genre
German Folklore
SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager, Oldies, Classical
Radio Heimatmelodie
Regensburg, Germany / German Folklore
Radio Tirol
Innsbruck, Austria / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
Bayerwaldradio
Germany / German Folklore
Radio Kärnten
Klagenfurt, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Radio Melodie
Saarbrücken, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Bayern 2 Süd
Munich, Germany / Jazz, German Folklore, World
Schwany4 Blasmusik
Germany / German Folklore, Traditional
ORF Radio Salzburg
Salzburg, Austria / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz
Mainz, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager, Oldies, Classical
Radio U1 Tirol
Schwaz, Austria / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Eviva
Brunnen SZ, Switzerland / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Volksmusik
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Pop
Radio Tell
Bern, Switzerland / German Folklore
Allgäuer Heimatmelodie
Kempten, Germany / German Folklore, Oldies
Bayern 2 Nord
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Jazz, World
ORF Radio Burgenland
Eisenstadt, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager
Volksmusikpur
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Pop
Radio Paloma - Volksmusik
Berlin, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
alles-volksmusik
Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Schwany3 Echte Volksmusik
Germany / German Folklore
BR Heimat
Munich, Germany / German Folklore
1A Schlager
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, German Folklore
Radio Dechovka
Czech Republic / Traditional, German Folklore
Radio Alpenstar
Austria / Country, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio-Kaj
Zagreb, Croatia / German Folklore
Schwany5 Oberkrain
Aiterhofen, Germany / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio Herzklang
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Instrumental, Schlager
Radio 2000
Bruneck, Italy / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
Arberwaldradio
Deggendorf, Germany / German Folklore
Schwany1 Volkstümlich
Germany / German Folklore
VolksmusikRadio
Germany / German Folklore
Antenne MV Bauer Korls Landradio
Anklam, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, German Folklore
Belgischer Rundfunk 2 BRF2
Eupen, Belgium / German Folklore, Schlager
rro - Swiss Melody
Visp, Switzerland / German Folklore
RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH
Vienna, Austria / Christian Music, Classical, German Folklore
Alles Blasmusik
Patersdorf, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore
Radio1959
Ankara, Turkey / Rock, Pop, German Folklore
Radio Bläss
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Traditional, Schlager
100% Volksmusik - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / German Folklore
Oberkrainer Pur
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore
alpenradio
Germany / German Folklore
zipfelalm
Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
blasmusikradio
Germany / German Folklore, Traditional
Radio Sraka 94,6
Novo Mesto, Slovenia / World, German Folklore
AllesOberkrain
Patersdorf, Germany / German Folklore
Blechradio 1 - Blasmusik böhmisch mährisch
Austria / German Folklore
Civijas Radio
Sabac, Serbia / Traditional, German Folklore
1A Volksmusik
Hof, Germany / Traditional, World, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio-Jodlerwirt 1
Peissenberg, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
«
‹
1
2
3
4
›
»