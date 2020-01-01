Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

German Folklore Radio – 155 Stations with Genre German Folklore

SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager, Oldies, Classical
Radio Heimatmelodie
Regensburg, Germany / German Folklore
Radio Tirol
Innsbruck, Austria / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
Bayerwaldradio
Germany / German Folklore
Radio Kärnten
Klagenfurt, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Radio Melodie
Saarbrücken, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Bayern 2 Süd
Munich, Germany / Jazz, German Folklore, World
Schwany4 Blasmusik
Germany / German Folklore, Traditional
ORF Radio Salzburg
Salzburg, Austria / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz
Mainz, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager, Oldies, Classical
Radio U1 Tirol
Schwaz, Austria / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Eviva
Brunnen SZ, Switzerland / Traditional, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio Volksmusik
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Pop
Radio Tell
Bern, Switzerland / German Folklore
Allgäuer Heimatmelodie
Kempten, Germany / German Folklore, Oldies
Bayern 2 Nord
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Jazz, World
ORF Radio Burgenland
Eisenstadt, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager
Volksmusikpur
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Pop
Radio Paloma - Volksmusik
Berlin, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
alles-volksmusik
Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
Schwany3 Echte Volksmusik
Germany / German Folklore
BR Heimat
Munich, Germany / German Folklore
1A Schlager
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox, German Folklore
Radio Dechovka
Czech Republic / Traditional, German Folklore
Radio Alpenstar
Austria / Country, German Folklore, Schlager
Radio-Kaj
Zagreb, Croatia / German Folklore
Schwany5 Oberkrain
Aiterhofen, Germany / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio Herzklang
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Instrumental, Schlager
Radio 2000
Bruneck, Italy / German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
Arberwaldradio
Deggendorf, Germany / German Folklore
Schwany1 Volkstümlich
Germany / German Folklore
VolksmusikRadio
Germany / German Folklore
Antenne MV Bauer Korls Landradio
Anklam, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, German Folklore
Belgischer Rundfunk 2 BRF2
Eupen, Belgium / German Folklore, Schlager
rro - Swiss Melody
Visp, Switzerland / German Folklore
RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH
Vienna, Austria / Christian Music, Classical, German Folklore
Alles Blasmusik
Patersdorf, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore
Radio1959
Ankara, Turkey / Rock, Pop, German Folklore
Radio Bläss
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Traditional, Schlager
100% Volksmusik - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / German Folklore
Oberkrainer Pur
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore
alpenradio
Germany / German Folklore
zipfelalm
Germany / German Folklore, Schlager
blasmusikradio
Germany / German Folklore, Traditional
Radio Sraka 94,6
Novo Mesto, Slovenia / World, German Folklore
AllesOberkrain
Patersdorf, Germany / German Folklore
Blechradio 1 - Blasmusik böhmisch mährisch
Austria / German Folklore
Civijas Radio
Sabac, Serbia / Traditional, German Folklore
1A Volksmusik
Hof, Germany / Traditional, World, Schlager, German Folklore
Radio-Jodlerwirt 1
Peissenberg, Germany / German Folklore, Schlager