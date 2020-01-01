ORF Radio Salzburg
Radio Salzburg accompanies you with an array of thematic choices and lots of music through the day. Station website
ORF Radio Salzburg: Frequencies
Ramingstein 2/Füchslwald 88 FM
Ramingstein 1/Ambrosenberg 93 FM
Saalfelden/Huggenberg 93.3 FM
Obertauern/Tauernpaß 93.6 FM
Sankt Martin (Tennengebirge)/Palfen 93.6 FM
Sankt Michael (Lungau)/Bärenkogel 94.3 FM
Neukirchen am Großvenediger/Hohenbramberg 94.6 FM
Salzburg 1/Gaisberg (ORS) 94.8 FM
Taxenbach/Gschwandtnerberg 95.1 FM
Eben(Pongau)/Langbruckwald 95.2 FM
Großarl/Holzlehen 95.3 FM
Badgastein 2/Pyrkershöhe 95.5 FM
Hallein/Zinkenkogel 95.6 FM
Krimml/Falkenstein 95.7 FM
Wagrain/Floitensberg 95.7 FM
Mauterndorf/Großeck 95.8 FM
Saalbach/Schattberg 95.8 FM
Mühlbach (Hochkönig)/Brennerköpfl 96 FM
Badgastein 1/Stubnerkogel 96.3 FM
Zell am See 1/Erlhofplatte (Lechnereck) 96.6 FM
Lofer/Loferer Alm-Loderbichl 97 FM
Mittersill/Loferstein 97 FM
Untertauern/Radstadt-Kranabeth 97 FM
Sankt Johann (Pongau)/Hahnbaum 97.2 FM
Tamsweg/Leonhardsberg 97.4 FM
Gosau/Zwieselalm-Törleck 103.7 FM
