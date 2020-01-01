Radio Logo
ORF Radio Salzburg

ORF Radio Salzburg

ORF Radio Salzburg

ORF Radio Salzburg

Radio Salzburg accompanies you with an array of thematic choices and lots of music through the day.
Salzburg, Austria / German Folklore Oldies Schlager
Radio Salzburg accompanies you with an array of thematic choices and lots of music through the day.

ORF Radio Salzburg: Frequencies

Ramingstein 2/Füchslwald 88 FM
Ellmautal 90.6 FM
Bad Ischl 91.7 FM
Ramingstein 1/Ambrosenberg 93 FM
Abtenau/Buchberg 93.3 FM
Saalfelden/Huggenberg 93.3 FM
Hallwang/Nußdorf 93.4 FM
Obertauern/Tauernpaß 93.6 FM
Sankt Martin (Tennengebirge)/Palfen 93.6 FM
Lend/Luxkogel 93.9 FM
Sankt Michael (Lungau)/Bärenkogel 94.3 FM
Dienten 94.6 FM
Neukirchen am Großvenediger/Hohenbramberg 94.6 FM
Salzburg 1/Gaisberg (ORS) 94.8 FM
Taxenbach/Gschwandtnerberg 95.1 FM
Eben(Pongau)/Langbruckwald 95.2 FM
Großarl/Holzlehen 95.3 FM
Badgastein 2/Pyrkershöhe 95.5 FM
Hallein/Zinkenkogel 95.6 FM
Krimml/Falkenstein 95.7 FM
Wagrain/Floitensberg 95.7 FM
Mauterndorf/Großeck 95.8 FM
Saalbach/Schattberg 95.8 FM
Hüttschlag 95.9 FM
Mühlbach (Hochkönig)/Brennerköpfl 96 FM
Unken/Unkenberg 96 FM
Badgastein 1/Stubnerkogel 96.3 FM
Zederhaus 96.4 FM
Zell am See 1/Erlhofplatte (Lechnereck) 96.6 FM
Werfen/Feuerseng 96.8 FM
Lofer/Loferer Alm-Loderbichl 97 FM
Mittersill/Loferstein 97 FM
Untertauern/Radstadt-Kranabeth 97 FM
Sankt Johann (Pongau)/Hahnbaum 97.2 FM
Tamsweg/Leonhardsberg 97.4 FM
Forstau 2 100.7 FM
Gosau/Zwieselalm-Törleck 103.7 FM

