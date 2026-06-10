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FM4

AlternativePopIndie
FM4
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About FM4
(493)

FM4 radio station enjoys the cult status of top pop radio station. Newest tracks and dance tunes mixed with fresh info shots and background reports. FM4 knows now what's gonna happen tomorrow and loves to share it.

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EnglishGermanViennaViennaAustriaAlternativePopIndie
FM4: Frequencies
Bad Ischl 105.1 FM
Bregenz 1/Pfänder 102.1 FM
Bruck (Mur) 1/Mugel 102.1 FM
Eben(Pongau)/Langbruckwald 98.6 FM
Ehrwald 1/Zugspitze 100.7 FM
Feldkirch/Vorderälpele (ORS) 102.8 FM
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