FM4
FM4 radio station enjoys the cult status of top pop radio station. Newest tracks and dance tunes mixed with fresh info shots and background reports. FM4 knows now what's gonna happen tomorrow and loves to share it.Station website
Semmering/Sonnwendstein 92.4 FM
Sankt Michael (Lungau)/Bärenkogel 96.9 FM
Rechnitz/Hirschenstein 97.4 FM
Sankt Anton (Arlberg) 1/Galzig 97.6 FM
Landeck 1/Krahberg (Grabberg) 98.4 FM
Mauterndorf/Großeck 98.5 FM
Eben(Pongau)/Langbruckwald 98.6 FM
Sankt Pölten/Jauerling 98.8 FM
Kufstein/Kitzbüheler Horn 99.9 FM
Rottenmann/Sonnenberg 100 FM
Hopfgarten (Nordtirol) 1/Hohe Salve 100.3 FM
Neumarkt/Kulmer Alpe 100.3 FM
Ehrwald 1/Zugspitze 100.7 FM
Lienz 1/Rauchkofel 101 FM
Innsbruck 1/Patscherkofel 101.4 FM
Zell am See 1/Erlhofplatte (Lechnereck) 101.9 FM
Bregenz 1/Pfänder 102.1 FM
Bruck (Mur) 1/Mugel 102.1 FM
Windischgarsten/Kleinerberg 102.1 FM
Wolfsberg 1/Koralpe 102.3 FM
Innsbruck 2/Seegrube 102.5 FM
Feldkirch/Vorderälpele (ORS) 102.8 FM
Klagenfurt 1/Dobratsch-Villacher Alpe 102.9 FM
Schladming 1/Hauser Kaibling 103.3 FM
Spittal (Drau) 1/Goldeck 103.6 FM
Wien 1/Kahlenberg 103.8 FM
Linz 1/Lichtenberg 104 FM
Salzburg 1/Gaisberg (ORS) 104.6 FM