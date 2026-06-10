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About FM4
(493)
FM4 radio station enjoys the cult status of top pop radio station. Newest tracks and dance tunes mixed with fresh info shots and background reports. FM4 knows now what's gonna happen tomorrow and loves to share it.
FM4: Frequencies
Bad Ischl 105.1 FM
Bregenz 1/Pfänder 102.1 FM
Bruck (Mur) 1/Mugel 102.1 FM
Eben(Pongau)/Langbruckwald 98.6 FM
Ehrwald 1/Zugspitze 100.7 FM
Feldkirch/Vorderälpele (ORS) 102.8 FM