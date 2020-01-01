Radio Logo
FM4
FM4 radio station enjoys the cult status of top pop radio station. Newest tracks and dance tunes mixed with fresh info shots and background reports.

Vienna, Austria / Pop Indie Alternative
About FM4

FM4 radio station enjoys the cult status of top pop radio station. Newest tracks and dance tunes mixed with fresh info shots and background reports. FM4 knows now what's gonna happen tomorrow and loves to share it.

FM4: Frequencies

Wien 2/Himmelhof 91 FM
Semmering/Sonnwendstein 92.4 FM
Sankt Michael (Lungau)/Bärenkogel 96.9 FM
Rechnitz/Hirschenstein 97.4 FM
Sankt Anton (Arlberg) 1/Galzig 97.6 FM
Lend/Luxkogel 97.7 FM
Landeck 1/Krahberg (Grabberg) 98.4 FM
Mauterndorf/Großeck 98.5 FM
Eben(Pongau)/Langbruckwald 98.6 FM
Sankt Pölten/Jauerling 98.8 FM
Kufstein/Kitzbüheler Horn 99.9 FM
Rottenmann/Sonnenberg 100 FM
Hopfgarten (Nordtirol) 1/Hohe Salve 100.3 FM
Neumarkt/Kulmer Alpe 100.3 FM
Ehrwald 1/Zugspitze 100.7 FM
Lienz 1/Rauchkofel 101 FM
Innsbruck 1/Patscherkofel 101.4 FM
Weitra/Wachberg 101.4 FM
Graz 1/Schöckl 101.7 FM
Zell am See 1/Erlhofplatte (Lechnereck) 101.9 FM
Bregenz 1/Pfänder 102.1 FM
Bruck (Mur) 1/Mugel 102.1 FM
Windischgarsten/Kleinerberg 102.1 FM
Wolfsberg 1/Koralpe 102.3 FM
Innsbruck 2/Seegrube 102.5 FM
Feldkirch/Vorderälpele (ORS) 102.8 FM
Klagenfurt 1/Dobratsch-Villacher Alpe 102.9 FM
Schladming 1/Hauser Kaibling 103.3 FM
Spittal (Drau) 1/Goldeck 103.6 FM
Wien 1/Kahlenberg 103.8 FM
Linz 1/Lichtenberg 104 FM
Salzburg 1/Gaisberg (ORS) 104.6 FM
Bad Ischl 105.1 FM

FM4: Podcasts in Family

FM4 Sciencebusters
FM4 Extraleben
FM4 Interview Podcast
FM4 Mit Akzent
FM4 Musikerziehung
Der FM4 Ombudsmann
Projekt X
FM4 Reality Check
FM4 Unltd Podcast

FM4: Stations in Family

Hitradio Ö3
FM4
Radio Wien
Radio Vorarlberg
Radio Tirol
ooe Radio Oberösterreich
ORF Radio Steiermark
Ö1
Radio Kärnten
ORF Radio Salzburg
ORF Radio Burgenland
Ö1 Campus Radio