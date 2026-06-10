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About Lounge FM UKW Wien
(545)
Lounge FM is an Austrian web radio for all who are tired of the same music, penetrating moderators with annoying lotteries and traffic news. A well-balanced mix of downtempo, lounge and chillout music for warmth and relaxation.
Lounge FM UKW Wien: Frequencies
Gmunden/Grünberg 90.6 FM
Linz 2/Freinberg (ORS) 102 FM
Steyr/Porscheberg (Tröschberg) 99.4 FM
Viktring/Stifterkogel (ORS) 93.4 FM
Wels 2/Sternhochhaus 95.8 FM
Wien 8/Donaukanal 103.2 FM