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Lounge FM UKW Wien
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Lounge FM UKW Wien

AmbientHouseChillout
Lounge FM UKW Wien
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About Lounge FM UKW Wien
(545)

Lounge FM is an Austrian web radio for all who are tired of the same music, penetrating moderators with annoying lotteries and traffic news. A well-balanced mix of downtempo, lounge and chillout music for warmth and relaxation.

Station website
GermanViennaViennaAustriaAmbientHouseChillout
Lounge FM UKW Wien: Frequencies
Gmunden/Grünberg 90.6 FM
Linz 2/Freinberg (ORS) 102 FM
Steyr/Porscheberg (Tröschberg) 99.4 FM
Viktring/Stifterkogel (ORS) 93.4 FM
Wels 2/Sternhochhaus 95.8 FM
Wien 8/Donaukanal 103.2 FM
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