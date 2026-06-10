About kronehit

About kronehit

About kronehit

(1962)

Austria's largest private radio station KRONEHIT broadcasts the best new hits from Vienna, mixed with the KRONEHIT Greatest Hits. Danceable electro songs alternate with chart toppers and the biggest pop songs. You can get a good start to the day from 5 to 9 a.m. with Mach mich munter Morgen and talk about this & that with Absolut Anita on Sundays. On Saturday evenings, kronehit Club between 7 and 10 p.m. and bigcitybeats until 2 a.m. provide a real club feeling. The one world radio with sounds from Tomorrowland brings real festival atmosphere all year round. The broadcasts are available as separate podcasts and in the form of 25 web channels for re-listening. In June 2001, KRONEHIT went on the air with its first FM frequency in Vienna. Today, the station can be received throughout Austria via FM, cable and DAB+, and worldwide on web radio.

