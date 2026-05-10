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About Antenne Steiermark
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The most hip-shakin' hits from pop and rock improve your spirit, when you turn on the station Antenne Steiermark. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 482 on our top list. With altogether fourteen streams you are anytime and universally well informed. No matter if news or music, with Antenne Steiermark you get everything you need. All information is provided in German.
Antenne Steiermark: Frequencies
Admont 2/Vordergoferalm-Weng 106.8 FM
Bad Aussee 2/Reitern 90.6 FM
Bad Mitterndorf 2/Kulmschanze-Gebäude Wettkampfl. 95.5 FM
Bruck (Mur) 1/Mugel 105.7 FM
Eibiswald 1/Hadernigg 99.7 FM
Eisenerz 3/Polster-RiFu-Station Kabel-TV 105 FM