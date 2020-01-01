Antenne Kärnten
80's rocking kult hits and the best of now. Online hit radio out of Kärnten, Austria.
Antenne Kärnten: Frequencies
Gmünd (Kärnten) 1/Schlossbichl 95.7 FM
Brückl/Lippekogel 96.1 FM
Friesach/Lorenzenberg 101.1 FM
Steuerberg/Hinterwachsenberg 102.1 FM
Wolfsberg 1/Koralpe-Steinschneider 104.3 FM
Klagenfurt 1/Dobratsch-Villacher Alpe 104.9 FM
Spittal (Drau) 1/Goldeck 107.4 FM
