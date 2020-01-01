Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStationsPop
Antenne Kärnten

Antenne Kärnten

Antenne Kärnten

Antenne Kärnten

add
</>
Embed
80's rocking kult hits and the best of now. Online hit radio out of Kärnten, Austria.
Klagenfurt, Austria / Pop Hits Rock
80's rocking kult hits and the best of now. Online hit radio out of Kärnten, Austria.
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

Radio Kärnten
Radio Harmonie
kronehit
KärntenLive Radio
Antenne Steiermark
Hitradio Ö3
kronehit fresh
Antenne Salzburg
kronehit vollgas
kronehit dance
KärntenLive Studio 2
Radio Arabella Wien 92,9

About Antenne Kärnten

80's rocking kult hits and the best of now. Online hit radio out of Kärnten, Austria.

Station website

App

Listen to Antenne Kärnten, Radio Kärnten and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Antenne KärntenKlagenfurtPop, Hits, Rock
Radio KärntenKlagenfurtGerman Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Radio HarmonieKlagenfurtPop, Oldies
Antenne KärntenKlagenfurtPop, Hits, Rock
Antenne KärntenKlagenfurtPop, Hits, Rock
Radio KärntenKlagenfurtGerman Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Radio HarmonieKlagenfurtPop, Oldies
Antenne KärntenKlagenfurtPop, Hits, Rock
Antenne KärntenKlagenfurtPop, Hits, Rock
Radio KärntenKlagenfurtGerman Folklore, Schlager, Hits
Radio HarmonieKlagenfurtPop, Oldies
Antenne KärntenKlagenfurtPop, Hits, Rock

Radio your way - Download now for free

Antenne Kärnten: Frequencies

Gmünd (Kärnten) 1/Schlossbichl 95.7 FM
Brückl/Lippekogel 96.1 FM
Friesach/Lorenzenberg 101.1 FM
Steuerberg/Hinterwachsenberg 102.1 FM
Wolfsberg 1/Koralpe-Steinschneider 104.3 FM
Klagenfurt 1/Dobratsch-Villacher Alpe 104.9 FM
Spittal (Drau) 1/Goldeck 107.4 FM

Antenne Kärnten: Stations in Family

Antenne Steiermark
Antenne Kärnten
Austrian Rock Radio
ANTENNE AUSTRO HITS
Antenne Partyhitmix
Antenne Sunrise
ANTENNE FITNESSHITS
ANTENNE LOUNGE
Antenne verrückte Stunde
ANTENNE 80er POP
Antenne Christmas Hits
ANTENNE CLASSIC ROCK
Antenne Überdosis Gfühl